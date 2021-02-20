Jackets Take Lead at Desert Intercollegiate

Pairings and live scoring via Golfstat

Palm Desert, Calif. – Andy Mao fired a 1-under-par 71, and Noah Norton an even-par 72 in the face of severe winds Saturday to lead Georgia Tech, which took over first place after 36 holes at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate. The Yellow Jackets lead Oregon by four strokes headed to Sunday’s final round, which begins with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

TECH LINEUP – Tech made the turn at 2-under-par in fairly calm conditions before strong winds, same as those that forced suspension of Saturday’s third round of the PGA Tour Genesis Invitational in the Los Angeles area, sent scores soaring across the board. The Yellow Jackets finished the round at 7-over-par 295.

Mao, 2-under-par after nine holes, overcame a double bogey at the 11th to play last four holes at 2-under-par and finish with a 71. The sophomore from Johns Creek, Ga., is tied for sixth place at 3-under-par 139. Norton was bogey free at 3-under-par at the turn and finished even-par for the day. The senior from Chico, Calif., is tied for third place after 36 holes at 4-under-par 140.

Freshman Christo Lamprecht (George, South Africa) shot 2-over-par 74 Saturday and is tied for 18th place at even-par 144, while sophomore Luka Karaulic (Dacula, Ga.) provided the Yellow Jackets’ fourth counting score with a 78. Junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah), who shot a 68 in the opening round, did not count for Tech Saturday after posting an 80 and fell into a tie for 47th individually.

Freshman Adam Bratton (Newburgh, Ind.), competing as an individual, shot 76 Saturday and is tied for 52nd place at 149 (+5).