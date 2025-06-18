Jackets Slated for Cayman Islands Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will compete in the 2025 Cayman Islands Classic just after Thanksgiving as the tournament announced its competitive field of teams on Wednesday. The tournament is scheduled to be played at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Grand Cayman, Nov. 28-29.

The Yellow Jackets will join an eight-team field that includes Charlotte, Florida, George Washington, Memphis, Miami, Oklahoma State and St. John’s. Matchups and tip times will be announced at a later date for the third edition of the tournament.

Georgia Tech, in addition to Oklahoma State and Florida, highlight a trio of teams that reached postseason play last season. The Jackets and Cowgirls earned at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament, while Florida made a deep run in the WBIT to the semifinals.

Georgia Tech and Oklahoma State both posted 20-plus win seasons and spent several weeks ranked in the nation’s top 25 with the Cowgirls finishing the season ranked No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Yellow Jackets capped last season with a 22-11 overall record after opening the season with the best start in program history and climbed as high as No. 13 in the nation.

Travel packages are now available for fans, along with all-tournament and booster passes. For more details, visit www.caymanclassic.com.