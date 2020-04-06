Jackets Score Top-10 Ranking in Final Polls

Golfstat rankings | Golfweek/Sagarin Index | GCAA Coaches Poll

THE FLATS – For the 13th time in the last 16 years and for the 16th time since 2000, Georgia Tech has been ranked among the top 10 teams in the nation in the final polls in both Golfstat and the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. The Yellow Jackets are No. 7 in the final Golfstat rankings and No. 3 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index, and additionally, came in at No. 5 in the final Bushnell coaches polls announced by the Golf Coaches Association.

Tech, in its 25th year under head coach Bruce Heppler, won four tournaments, including the Puerto Rico Classic in February before the season prematurely ended due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Yellow Jackets won three of four events in the fall, capturing a 20-stroke victory at the Carpet Capital Collegiate and a share of the title at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational with No. 9 Baylor before sailing to the championship of the Cypress Point Classic match play event. Only No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 11 Washington and No. 20 Notre Dame won as many events.

The Yellow Jacket trio of seniors Andy Ogletree (Little Rock, Miss.), Luke Schniederjans (Powder Springs, Ga.) and Tyler Strafaci (Davie, Fla.) helped Tech win 14 events altogether over the last three years. Schniederjans won three times and Strafaci one, and while Ogletree hasn’t won a college tournament, he did win the U.S. Amateur championship and the Monroe Invitational last summer. They have combined for 29 top-10 finishes in their careers.

Tech players captured two individual titles in 2019-20, with Schniederjans winning the Carpet Capital Collegiate for the second time in his career, and redshirt freshman Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) earning a surprise victory at the Puerto Rico Classic. Yellow Jackets combined for 10 top-10 individual finishes.

According to the Golfweek/Sagarin Index, Tech played the sixth-toughest schedule in the nation, compiling a record of 17-17-1 against top-25 teams, 37-22-1 against top-50 teams and 57-22-1 against top-100 teams.