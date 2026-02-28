Jackets Run-Rule Northwestern in Front of Sold-Out Crowd

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (10-1) gave a crowd of 3,720 fans plenty to cheer about on Saturday afternoon, scoring 13 runs in seven innings to defeat Northwestern 13-3 (7) in front of the largest crowd at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler stadium in 18 years.

𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐎𝐔𝐓 Thank you Tech Fans 💛

3,720 – Our highest attendance since 2008 Tickets for the Feb. 28th game can be purchased at SeatGeek, The Official Ticket Marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. https://t.co/mywg7N5G2u#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/3YgT6WPLuA — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 28, 2026

The Tech offense solidified their place as the best in the sport up to this point, scoring 10 runs through the first three innings, headlined by a grand slam off the bat of r-sophomore Nathanael Coupet, before going on to win the game in walk-off fashion thanks to a SAC fly from sophomore Will Baker – his career-high 5th RBI of the day. For the second game in a row, nine different Jackets recorded at least one base hit. Junior Drew Burress led the team with four runs scored while Baker’s five RBI and Coupet’s four helped the Jackets to their fifth run-rule victory of the campaign.

On the mound, starter Dylan Loy settled into the game nicely, coming back from a three-run second inning to keep the Wildcats off the board for 4.0 innings of work before r-sophomore Jake Lankie produced the best outing of his career, going 3.0 innings with four strikeouts and only one hit allowed to earn his first career save.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Tech has scored 160 runs through their first 11 games. The most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded through the first 11 games of a season in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 11 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

Incredibly, the Jackets scoring average drops to 14.54 runs/game this season with today’s result. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

The Jackets have now scored 10 or more runs in nine of their first 11 games for the first time in program history.

Tech has now scored 10 or more runs in the first three innings in five of its 11 games this season, doing so again today, leading 10-3 after three.

GT is outscoring its opponents 160-45 through 11 games, that +115 margin is the highest through 11 games in program history.

The Jackets hit their first grand slam of the season today, bringing the home run total for the year to 19. Tech hit three home runs in their first three games of the season, including one inside-the-park home run, and are now averaging 2.00 HR/game in their last eight.

Tech improves to 10-1, tied for the best start to a season since starting 12-0 back in 2016.

James Ramsey improves his record as a head coach to 10-1, tied with John Heisman (1904) and Joe Pittard (1946) for the best record of any Tech coach in his first season through this many games.

improves his record as a head coach to 10-1, tied with John Heisman (1904) and Joe Pittard (1946) for the best record of any Tech coach in his first season through this many games. The Jackets have recorded 170 hits in their first 11 games, a new record for the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets have hit a Division I best 37 doubles this season after connecting for two more today. The Jackets are hitting doubles at a 3.36/game rate, which would put them on pace for 181 doubles this season, shattering the program record of 164 set back in 1994.

Tech now leads the all-time series against Northwestern, 5-3.

This was the fifth game of the season in which the Tech bullpen did not allow and earned run and the fourth time in which they have allowed one or fewer hits.

The Tech bullpen has not allowed an earned run in its last 8.1 innings, 2.1 innings shy of its season-long streak set back in the first week of the season (Feb. 14-Feb. 17 vs. Bowling Green and Georgia Southern)

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Will Baker delivered a career-high five RBI today, hitting a pair of 2-RBI singles in the first and second innings before driving in Burress with a SAC fly for the game-clinching run in the bottom of the seventh.

delivered a career-high five RBI today, hitting a pair of 2-RBI singles in the first and second innings before driving in Burress with a SAC fly for the game-clinching run in the bottom of the seventh. He now has 14 RBI for the season, becoming the eighth Jacket to reach 10 or more RBI, along with Vahn Lackey (19), Jarren Advincula (18), Alex Hernandez (14), Ryan Zuckerman (14), Drew Rogers (12), Drew Burress (10) and Parker Brosius (10).

(19), (18), (14), (14), (12), (10) and (10). Baker is already more than halfway to his RBI total from his freshman season (26) despite playing in a quarter of the games he did in 2025.

The Australian has driven in a team-high seven runs this series, batting out of the five hole in the order.

SAC FLY FROM BAKER! His 5th RBI of the day walks us off!! pic.twitter.com/vrbQY3Zv5T — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 28, 2026

A two-out piece of hitting 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 🧑‍🍳 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/MoQvR8H2Y5 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 28, 2026

R-sophomore Nathanael Coupet connected for his second career home run and his second career grand slam in the third inning, coming off the bench for Hernandez .

connected for his second career home run and his second career grand slam in the third inning, coming off the bench for . Coupet becomes the ninth Yellow Jacket to hit a home run this season and his 7 RBI in 2026 are just one shy of the career high he set last year.

He now boasts 15 RBI in 23 career at bats over 19 games as a college hitter.

𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐄𝐋 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐓!!! The 2nd HR of his career and HIS 2ND GRAND SLAM!! 400 ft / 108 mph / 29 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc x @nathanaelcoupet pic.twitter.com/j4dr9d4icB — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 28, 2026

Junior Drew Burress produced another textbook outing as the leadoff hitter, reaching base four times (three singles and a hit-by-pitch) and coming around to score all four times.

produced another textbook outing as the leadoff hitter, reaching base four times (three singles and a hit-by-pitch) and coming around to score all four times. This was the fourth four-run game of his career and first since March 18 th of last season.

of last season. Burress has already scored seven runs in this series, just one run shy of his career high for a single series, set in his freshman season (2024) when he scored eight runs over three games against Virginia and eight over four games against Youngstown State.

His hit-by-pitch came with the bases loaded in the third inning, giving him his 10 th RBI of the season and the 139 th of his career.

RBI of the season and the 139 of his career. Junior Jarren Advincula matched his career high with four hits, going 4-for-5, all singles, with two RBI and two runs scored.

matched his career high with four hits, going 4-for-5, all singles, with two RBI and two runs scored. He is the only player on the team to have gotten at least one hit of every game this season, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, including one game from last season when he was playing for Cal. Ironically, that game came against Georgia Tech in the ACC Quarterfinals, a game GT won, 10-3.

Advincula leads the team with seven multi-RBI games this season, including eight RBI in just three games this week.

He has recorded 18 RBI this season, the second most on the squad behind only Vahn Lackey (19).

(19). Lackey extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a hit and walk today, one game behind Kent Schmidt for the longest on-base streak on the team and six games shy of his career-long.

extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a hit and walk today, one game behind for the longest on-base streak on the team and six games shy of his career-long. The Suwanee, Ga. native is leading the team in average (.514), on-base percentage (.647), slugging (.892), RBI (19), HR (four) and stolen bases (four) through the first 11 games.

Sophomore Alex Hernandez came around to score in the first inning for his 19th run of the season, the most on the team.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Dylan Loy made his second start of the season, and first weekend start. He pitched 4.0 innings, working around some good contact in the first two before settling in to retire six of nine batters in the 3 rd and 4 th .

made his second start of the season, and first weekend start. He pitched 4.0 innings, working around some good contact in the first two before settling in to retire six of nine batters in the 3 and 4 . He would get credit for the victory, his first as a Yellow Jacket, improving his career record to 7-0, after posting a 6-0 record over two seasons at Tennessee.

Loy delivered four strikeouts in his four innings of work. He now leads the team with 18 Ks for the year over 13.0 innings.

R-sophomore Jake Lankie came out of the bullpen to start the fifth, retiring nine of the 12 batters he faced over a career-long 3.0 innings to earn his first career save.

came out of the bullpen to start the fifth, retiring nine of the 12 batters he faced over a career-long 3.0 innings to earn his first career save. He recorded four strikeouts over those three innings of work, bringing him to 10 Ks for the season, just two shy of the mark he finished with in 2025.

Mission Accomplished @jakelankie 3.0 IP | 1 H | 0 runs | 4 Ks 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/7sRXdJy1Fh — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 28, 2026

He now leads the bullpen with 6.0 innings pitched, the most recorded by a Tech pitcher who has not started a game this season.

Lankie maintained his 0.00 ERA for this season and has not surrendered an earned run in any of his last 6.1IP dating back to last season.

Lankie entered the game with 13.1 innings pitched over 11 appearances his career.

Up Next

The Jackets will go for the sweep against Northwestern tomorrow, March 1st. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. at Mac Nease Baseball Park featuring Georgia Tech’s Cooper Underwood (1-0) against Northwestern’s Garrett Shearer (0-0). The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.