Jackets Run-Rule Clemson, 10-0

CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior RHP Tate McKee pitched a gem and the Georgia Tech offense continued to roll as the No. 3/4 Yellow Jackets mercy-ruled No. 8/11 Clemson 10-0 (7) to open the series on Thursday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. McKee pitched 6.0 shutout innings with only one hit allowed while Drew Burress (2) and Vahn Lackey (1) combined for three home runs as the Jackets (16-2, 3-1 ACC) dealt Clemson (15-3, 0-1 ACC) its first shutout loss at home in nearly two seasons.

McKee threw a season-high 99 pitches over his 6.0 innings of work, striking out a season-high seven batters while only allowing one base hit against in a dominant showing. He worked around five walks over the course of his outing but managed to keep Clemson off the board, allowing the Tech offense to score 10 runs over seven innings and secure the run-rule victory.

Catching up Player of the Game @TateMckee1 after he threw 6.0 shutout innings in a 10-0 (7) victory over No. 8 Clemson.#StingEm🐝 x #AttackTheZone pic.twitter.com/EhqrmY2r3w — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 13, 2026

On offense, the Tech lineup refused to be silenced, delivering four runs in the third innings thanks to a pair of two-run home runs from Burress and Lackey before Burress crushed his second of the day in the top of the fifth, spurring a five-run fifth inning to break the game open. Carson Kerce would record his third hit of the day in the top of the seventh before Jake Lankie shut the door in the bottom of the inning to secure the 10-0 victory.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Tech improves to 16-2, the best start to a season since 2013 and tied for the best start since 2006.

The Jackets have recorded back-to-back mercy-rule shutouts for the first time in program history, after defeating West Georgia, 14-0 (7) on Tuesday.

It is the first time GT has recorded back-to-back shutouts since 2018 (8-0 vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff & 5-0 vs. UIC) and the first time Tech has had an ACC opponent be apart of back-to-back shutouts since 2012 (1-0 vs. Duke & 8-0 vs. Duke).

The Jackets lower their season ERA to 3.43, the lowest team ERA through 18 games in a decade (since 2016).

The Tech bullpen did not allow a run over 1.0 innings, already the eighth scoreless outing for them this season and the fourth in the last five games.

The GT bullpen has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 14 of 18 games this season.

Tech has scored 238 runs through their first 18 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded after 18 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 18 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 13.22 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 238-67 through 18 games, that +171 margin is the highest through 18 games in program history.

Tech has now scored at least 10 runs in 14 of 18 games this season and are beating opponents by an average of 9.5 runs per game.

James Ramsey holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season.

holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season. The Jackets have recorded 259 hits, a new Power 4 record for the BBCOR era (since 2011) through 18 games.

The Jackets have hit an ACC best 53 doubles this season and are hitting doubles at a 2.94/game rate.

GT hit three home runs today, bringing the season total to 41. Tech has hit multiple home runs in 12 of 18 games this season including 16 in the last four games alone.

Tech is now responsible for two of the last four run-rule defeats for Clemson, having defeated them 18-2 (7) in Atlanta, last season.

Georgia Tech is now outscoring opponents 39-2 in games played away from home this season.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Drew Burress delivered his fourth and fifth home runs of the season and the 49 th of his career, giving him sole possession of the 5 th -most in Georgia Tech program history and has set the program record for the most ever recorded in the BBCOR era.

delivered his fourth and fifth home runs of the season and the 49 of his career, giving him sole possession of the 5 -most in Georgia Tech program history and has set the program record for the most ever recorded in the BBCOR era. Burress is now three home runs away from tying Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and eight homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94).

It was his first multi-HR game of the season and the eighth of his career.

Burress becomes the sixth Yellow Jacket this season to record multiple homers in a single game, joining Vahn Lackey, Ryan Zuckerman, Caleb Daniel, Drew Rogers and Jarren Advincula.

DREW BURRESS!!!! GONZO BALL His 2nd 💣 of the day! 429 ft / 112 EV 💥 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/Yz18cOVz7N — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 13, 2026

𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐎!!! His fourth 💣 of the year puts us on top!! 355 ft / 95 EV 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/r3rzGkNpyQ — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 12, 2026

Lackey delivered his 8 th home run of the season and extended his on base streak to 28 games, going 3-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run, a single and a walk.

delivered his 8 home run of the season and extended his on base streak to 28 games, going 3-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run, a single and a walk. This marks the second straight game in which Lackey has finished one hit shy of the cycle and the second straight game in which he has reached base four or more times.

Lackey has now recorded a home run and three hits in three of his last four games, going off for 27 total bases over his last four outings.

His 8th home run of the season is the most on the team.

VAHN’S TURN!!!@LackeyVahn destroys this one for his 8th of the season!! 412 ft / 106 EV 😳 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/FQxgXcU5eR — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 12, 2026

He finished the day with two RBI, giving him a team-high 30 for the season and his 87 th as a Yellow Jacket.

as a Yellow Jacket. Junior Carson Kerce went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. He has now hit 12 doubles this season, the most in Division I.

Sophomore Will Baker also hit a double, bringing his total to 10 doubles. Georgia Tech is the only program in the nation with multiple players at 10+ doubles.

also hit a double, bringing his total to 10 doubles. Georgia Tech is the only program in the nation with multiple players at 10+ doubles. Sophomore Alex Hernandez drew a walk and came around to score his ACC leading 28 th run of the season.

drew a walk and came around to score his ACC leading 28 run of the season. Junior Jarren Advincula delivered another multi-hit game, his 10 th of the season, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

delivered another multi-hit game, his 10 of the season, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Advincula is tied with Lackey for the most multi-hit games on the team.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Tate McKee made his 21st consecutive series opening start, pitching a season-long 6.0 shutout innings, the longest outing of any GT pitcher this year.

made his 21st consecutive series opening start, pitching a season-long 6.0 shutout innings, the longest outing of any GT pitcher this year. This was the second time in his career that he has thrown 6.0 shutout innings, after also doing so against Western Kentucky in the Oxford Regional last season.

He would strike out a season high seven batters to bring his season tally to a team-high to 25.

He improves to 3-0 on the season and lowers his 2026 ERA to 2.82.

Tech improves to 17-4 in series openers started by McKee (.809 win %).

R-sophomore Jake Lankie shut the door in the 7 th inning, inducing a double-play ball before securing another groundout to close out the mercy-rule win.

shut the door in the 7 inning, inducing a double-play ball before securing another groundout to close out the mercy-rule win. This was his fifth appearance of the season, totaling 7.1 innings pitched. He has yet to surrender an earned run in any of his outings this year, one of three Tech pitchers with a 0.00 ERA (also Jackson Blakely (9.0 IP) and Adam McKelvey (4.0 IP).

Up Next

The Jackets will look to take their second ACC series of the season tomorrow, when they face off against No. 8 Clemson again. The game is set for an 8 p.m. first pitch with GT’s Dylan Loy (1-0) against Clemson’s Michael Sharman (4-0). The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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