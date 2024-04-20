Jackets Remain in 3rd Place at ACC Golf Championship

Charlotte, N.C. – Christo Lamprecht is tied for third place individually after carding a 2-under-par 69 Saturday, while No. 16 Georgia Tech posted a second-round score of 282 (-2) and remains in third place at the 70th Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship. The Yellow Jackets, at 8-under-par 560, are eight shots off the lead of North Carolina (552, -16), the top seed in the championship, and three strokes ahead of fifth-place Wake Forest (563, -5). Florida State holds second place at 555 (-13), with Duke in fourth at 562 (-6). The top four teams on the leaderboard following Sunday’s final round will advance to the match play semifinals, which will be contested Monday. Tee times for Sunday’s final round have been moved earlier to 8 a.m. in anticipation of inclement weather in the forecast. Tech, FSU and UNC will be in the last groups to tee off, beginning at 9 a.m. on tee No. 1. The Yellow Jackets and Demon Deacons are tied for the most all-time ACC championships, with 19 each. Tech won last year’s title with a 3-2 victory over Wake in the championship match, and the Deacons won the 2022 title over the Jackets by the same score.

Highlights from Christo Lamprecht's round of 69

TECH LINEUP – Bogey free through 36 holes in the championship, Lamprecht made birdies at the par-4 second hole and the par-5 12th, parring the remaining holes to finish his two rounds at 6-under-par 136, two shots off the lead and tied for third place. The senior from George, South Africa has a career-high finish of a tie for third at 2022 ACC Championship in Panama City, Fla. Bartley Forrester was unable to duplicate his career-best round from Friday, but made the shot of the day with a pitch-in eagle at the par-4 14th hole on the way to an even-par 71. The senior from Gainesville, Ga., completed 36 holes at 5-under-par 137 and is tied for fifth place, well ahead of his career-best finish (T22 in 2022). Freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) started off hot with four birdies in his first five holes, gave them all back with three straight bogeys, but steadied himself and played the final 10 holes at 1-under-par and posted a 1-under-par 70. Fellow freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) provided the Jackets’ fourth counting score with a 1-over-par 72. Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) didn’t count Saturday after carding a 73. He and Fontenot are tied for 34th place overall at 2-over-par 144.

Shot of the day - Bartley Forrester pitches in for eagle at the 14th hole

TEAM LEADERBOARD – North Carolina, with three players breaking 70, and Florida State, which got a pair of 67s from its top two players, surged to the top of the leaderboard Saturday, with the Tar Heels posting a 7-under-par 277, and the Seminoles a 9-under-par 275. At 16-under-par 552, UNC has a three-shot lead on FSU (555, -13) heading into Sunday’s final round. Tech is in third place at 8-under-par 560, while Duke played Saturday’s round at 5-under-par 279 to move into the fourth position at 562 (-6). After taking a seven-stroke lead after the opening round, Wake Forest tumbled all the way to fifth place after posting an 8-over-par 292, and the Demon Deacons at one stroke behind the Blue Devils. Virginia (-6 Saturday), Clemson and Louisville (-5 Saturday) remain in contention for match play, tied for sixth place at 4-under-par 564. INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Peter Fountain of North Carolina, who won the individual title as a freshman in 2021, shot his second consecutive 67 Saturday and claimed the top spot on the leaderboard at 8-under-par 134. He is one stroke ahead of Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup, who also shot 67 Saturday. Tech’s Christo Lamprecht (69 Saturday) and FSU’s Luke Clanton, also with a 67 Saturday are tied for third place at 6-under-par 136. The Jackets’ Bartley Forrester is in a group of four players tied for fifth place at 5-under-par 137. David Ford, the third Tar Heel player in the top 10, is tied for ninth place with Louisville’s Cooper Claycome and NC State’s Joey Lenane at 138 (-4).

Round 2 - ACC Championship Photos by Andy Mead

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – The ACC Championship is in the state of North Carolina for the second straight year, at Charlotte (N.C.) Country Club, completing a four-year rotation to different sites within the ACC footprint. Last year’s championship was contested at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C., following the 2023 championship at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course at Watersound Club in Panama City, Fla., and the 2021 championship at the Capital City Club’s Crabapple Course in Milton, Ga. The ACC Championship is being conducted for the fourth time under a combination stroke play/match play format Friday through Monday. The championship uses the traditional 54-hole, stroke-play format from 1980 to 2019 (the championship was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19). All 12 competing teams (Miami, Pittsburgh and Syracuse do not sponsor men’s golf) play 54 holes of stroke play, 18 holes each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m., with the standard low four individual rounds counting toward the team’s daily score each round. The top four teams after 54 holes are seeded in a match play bracket, with the semi-final matches and the championship match to take place Monday. Each match will be 18 holes and involve all five players from each team. Semifinal matches begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday, followed by the championship match at 1:30 p.m. The Yellow Jackets have captured 11 of the last 17 championships, most recently winning the 2023 title at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C. Tech players have captured medalist honors 11 times, with David Duval and Anders Albertson winning twice each. BROADCAST INFORMATION – Semifinal matches and the championship match will be streamed live on the ACC Network Extra platform, available on the ESPN app.