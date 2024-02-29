Jackets Ready for Three-Game Set with Georgia

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech once again readies for the annual Rivalry Week against Georgia on March 1-3.

• The series will begin at Georgia Tech on Friday (6 p.m.) before shifting to Athens on Saturday (2 p.m.) and finishing up at Coolray Field on Sunday (3 p.m.) as part of the 21st annual Spring Classic for the Kids.

• Tech and UGA are its most commonly played opponent, standing at 387 games played since 1898. UGA leads the all-time series 217-168-2 with Tech winning three of the last five annual series.

• For Hall of Fame head coach Danny Hall, Friday’s matchup will mark the 100th game in the historic series. Hall owns a winning record against UGA, standing at 52-47.

• The weekend series will feature the Top 2 home-run hitters in the country in GT’s freshman Drew Burress and UGA’s redshirt sophomore Charlie Condon.

• Burress etched his name in history on Tuesday vs. Georgia State, hitting a school-record four home runs.

• Burress becomes the 14th player and third freshman in NCAA Division I to accomplish the feat since 2012.

• He leads the country in homers (9) and is third nationally in slugging (1.382) and RBI (20), while ranking in the top 10 in the ACC in total bases (1st – 47), doubles (2nd – 5), hits (3rd – 15), and runs (8th – 12).

• Tech currently has three .400 hitters – Burress (.441), Trey Yunger (.412) and Mike Becchetti (.400) – and three .300 hitters in its lineup – Payton Green (.379), Parker Brosius (.350) and Bobby Zmarzlak (.308).

• RHP Aeden Finateri was once again dominant in his second start of 2024, pitching five scoreless and a career-high 10 strikeouts on Saturday.

• Finateri now sports a healthy 0.82 ERA and 2-0 record as well as an 18:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• LHP Camron Hill (1-0, 1.50 ERA) and RHP Logan McGuire (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will bookend the weekend.