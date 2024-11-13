Open search form
Signing Day Central

THE FLATS — Wednesday, Nov. 13 is National Signing Day, the first opportunity for student-athletes in sports except football to sign Grant-in-Aid forms to attend Georgia Tech beginning in 2025.

The lists below will be updated throughout the day as the signed GIAs roll in.

Baseball | Golf | Men’s Basketball | Women’s Basketball | Softball | Men’s Tennis | Women’s Tennis | Volleyball | Swimming & Diving | XC/Track & Field

Baseball

NamePos.HeightWeightB/THometownHigh School
Dom StephensonC6-1195R/RMarietta, GAHarrison HS
Jamie VicensRHP6-4200R/RAtlanta, Ga.Marist School
Jud HartwellOF/INF6-4205R/RWatkinsville, Ga.Prince Avenue Christian School
Ryan MitchellINF6-2185L/RGermantown, Tenn.Houston HS
Cooper UnderwoodLHP6-3170R/LAcworth, Ga.Allatoona HS
Coleman LewisOF6-1215L/RLake Park, Ga.Lowndes HS
Charlie WillcoxRHP6-3210S/RSanta Rosa Beach, Fla.South Walton HS

Golf

NameWAGR RankHometownHigh School

Men’s Basketball

NamePositionHeightHometownHigh School
Akai FlemingGuard6-4Marietta, Ga.Overtime Elite
Cole KirouacCenter6-11Cumming, Ga.Overtime Elite
Brandon Stores, Jr.Guard/Forward6-5The Bronx, N.Y.St. Raymond High School for Boys

Women’s Basketball

NamePositionHeightHometownHigh School
McKayla TaylorCenter6-3Atlanta, Ga.Langston Hughes High School

Softball

NamePos.Ht.HometownPrevious School

Men’s Tennis

NameHometownCareer-High Rankings

Women’s Tennis

NameHometownCareer-High Rankings

Volleyball

NamePos.Ht.HometownPrevious School

Swimming & Diving

NameEventsHometownHigh School/Club Team
Annabel SmithBreaststrokeBedford, New YorkFox Lane High School

XC/Track & Field

NameEventHometownHigh School/Club Team

