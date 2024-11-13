Signing Day Central
Baseball
|Name
|Pos.
|Height
|Weight
|B/T
|Hometown
|High School
|Dom Stephenson
|C
|6-1
|195
|R/R
|Marietta, GA
|Harrison HS
|Jamie Vicens
|RHP
|6-4
|200
|R/R
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Marist School
|Jud Hartwell
|OF/INF
|6-4
|205
|R/R
|Watkinsville, Ga.
|Prince Avenue Christian School
|Ryan Mitchell
|INF
|6-2
|185
|L/R
|Germantown, Tenn.
|Houston HS
|Cooper Underwood
|LHP
|6-3
|170
|R/L
|Acworth, Ga.
|Allatoona HS
|Coleman Lewis
|OF
|6-1
|215
|L/R
|Lake Park, Ga.
|Lowndes HS
|Charlie Willcox
|RHP
|6-3
|210
|S/R
|Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
|South Walton HS
Golf
|Name
|WAGR Rank
|Hometown
|High School
Men’s Basketball
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Hometown
|High School
|Akai Fleming
|Guard
|6-4
|Marietta, Ga.
|Overtime Elite
|Cole Kirouac
|Center
|6-11
|Cumming, Ga.
|Overtime Elite
|Brandon Stores, Jr.
|Guard/Forward
|6-5
|The Bronx, N.Y.
|St. Raymond High School for Boys
Women’s Basketball
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Hometown
|High School
|McKayla Taylor
|Center
|6-3
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Langston Hughes High School
Softball
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Hometown
|Previous School
Men’s Tennis
|Name
|Hometown
|Career-High Rankings
Women’s Tennis
|Name
|Hometown
|Career-High Rankings
Volleyball
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Hometown
|Previous School
Swimming & Diving
|Name
|Events
|Hometown
|High School/Club Team
|Annabel Smith
|Breaststroke
|Bedford, New York
|Fox Lane High School
XC/Track & Field
|Name
|Event
|Hometown
|High School/Club Team