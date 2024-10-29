2025 Baseball Season Tickets On Sale

Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2025 regular season home schedule, including home series against ACC foes Pittsburgh, Clemson, Cal, Virginia and Louisville, are on sale now. Visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets to purchase. For complete information on 2025 baseball tickets, including premium membership options, please visit the official Georgia Tech Baseball Tickets page .

THE FLATS – Season tickets are now on sale for Georgia Tech baseball’s 2025 home schedule, which features 35 home games and five Atlantic Coast Conference series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. 2024 Season Ticket members can also renew their seats today by going to their GT Ticket account on ramblinwreck.com/tickets .

2025 SEASON TICKET PRICING:

Reserved Chairback (Behind Home Plate w/ Tech Fund) $325 Reserved Bench Seating (Sections 3 and 4) $175

SEASON TICKET MEMBER BENEFITS INCLUDE:

Best Seats in the Park: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its 10th ACC Championship and 36th NCAA Regional berth.

Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its 10th ACC Championship and 36th NCAA Regional berth. Best Value: Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $175!

Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $175! Priority Parking: Season ticket members have the option to purchase season-long parking at an exclusive discounted rate to their account, giving them significant savings throughout the season!

Season ticket members have the option to purchase season-long parking at an exclusive discounted rate to their account, giving them significant savings throughout the season! Champions Hall Add-On : Season ticket members with chairback seats are offered the option to add access to Champions Hall to their account, allowing them to experience all-inclusive food and beverage options and the Teixeira Skyline Terrace! Space is limited so secure your spot today!

Season ticket members with chairback seats are offered the option to add access to Champions Hall to their account, allowing them to experience all-inclusive food and beverage options and the Teixeira Skyline Terrace! Space is limited so secure your spot today! Postseason Priority: By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE.

By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE. Friends & Family Discount: Season-ticket members can add on tickets for family and friends for just $5!

The Yellow Jackets feature a revamped roster for the 2025 season after signing the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation. The new players join reigning D1Baseball and Perfect Game Freshman of the Year, Drew Burress, along with a swarm of returners as Tech looks for its 36th NCAA Regional berth and fourth postseason appearance in the last five seasons.

2025 SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

Tech hosts five Atlantic Coast Conference series, headlined by College World Series participants, Virginia (April 25-27), and NCAA Regional champions, Clemson (March 28-30) along with Pittsburgh (March 14-16), Cal (April 11-13) and Louisville (May 9-11).

The Jackets will take on five teams who made the NCAA Tournament field in 2024 (Western Michigan, Clemson, Georgia, Virginia and Duke).

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate: The Yellow Jackets will look to win their third series in the last four years against archrival Georgia. Georgia Tech will play a single game against Georgia on Tuesday, April 15 th in the 22nd annual Spring Baseball Classic, played at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

in the 22nd annual Spring Baseball Classic, played at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. GT will host in-state foes West Georgia (Feb. 26), Kennesaw State (March 4), Georgia State (March 11), Mercer (April 1) and Georgia Southern (May 6).

Plays 10 games against programs ranked in the top-20 RPI last season (Clemson (3), Georgia (1), Virginia (3) and Duke (3)). Six of those games will be played at home with the game against UGA being played at a neutral site, at Truist Park.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

