Mini Plans Now On Sale for Baseball

THE FLATS – Competing in one of the premier leagues in the country, Georgia Tech baseball fans can now purchase Mini-Season Plans for the 2025 Baseball season, inclduing an ACC Saturday Pack, giving Yellow Jacket faithful chairback seats for five Atlantic Coast Conference Saturday contests at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium for just $75, or a six-game flex pack, allowing for you to choose six home games to attend for $60 in 2025.

Fans will be able to enjoy reserved seats behind home plate for top tier ACC matchups against Pittsburgh (March 15), Clemson (March 29), California (April 12), Virginia (April 26) and Louisville (May 10).

Fans can now select between Full Season Ticket Membership, Six-Game Flex and ACC Saturday Pack plans:

ACC Saturday Pack Benefits:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your chairback seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Saturdays throughout the season at Mac Nease Baseball Park!

Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting five (5) games for just $75.

Six-Game Flex Benefits:

Choose Your Games: With the six-game flex pack, you can decide which games work best for you! From midweek match ups to high stakes weekend series.

Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting six (6) games for just $60.

Full Season Ticket Membership Benefits: