Jackets Prevail at Desert Intercollegiate

Final Leaderboard via Golfstat | Complete Results (PDF)

Palm Desert, Calif. – Noah Norton, Christo Lamprecht and Connor Howe all fired rounds under 70 in Sunday’s final round, and Georgia Tech posted an 11-under-par score of 277 to pull away for a seven-stroke victory at the Wyoming Desert Classic. It was the first victory for the Yellow Jackets in four events this spring and the 65th under head coach Bruce Heppler in his 26th year heading the program.

TECH LINEUP – Tech began the day four strokes clear of Charlotte and shot the best round of the day on the strength of a 5-under-par 67 from Norton, a 4-under-par 68 from Lamprecht and a 3-under-par 69 from Connor Howe. Sophomore Luka Karaulic (Dacula, Ga.) provided the Yellow Jackets’ fourth counting score with a 73.

Norton, a senior from Chico, Calif., started fast with a pair of birdies and an eagle in his first four holes and added three more birdies during his round. He finished as the tournament individual runner-up at 9-under-par 207 and notched his 10th career top-10 finish. Lamprecht, a freshman from George, South Africa, recorded seven birdies in his final round and tied for sixth place at 4-under-par 212. Howe, a junior from Ogden, Utah, birdied six holes and tied for 19th at 217 (+1).

Sophomore Andy Mao (Johns Creek, Ga.) was bidding for a top-20 finish after 36 holes but fell back to a tie for 39th (220, +4) after carding a 79 Sunday. Karaulic tied for 76th place individually at 228 (+12).

Freshman Adam Bratton (Newburgh, Ind.), competing as an individual, shot 74 Sunday and tied for 59th place at 223 (+7).

Tech racked up 61 birdies over three rounds, one shy of the tournament lead (Boise, 62).