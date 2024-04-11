Jackets Prep to Host No. 16 Virginia Tech

SATURDAY PARKING INFORMATION

As fans swarm to The Flats for a full day of cheering on the Yellow Jackets, here are parking and traffic details for Saturday, April 13: Free Parking Free parking for fans opens on a first-come, first-serve basis in the following parking areas, beginning at 9 a.m.: Visitor Area 1 – North Avenue

W21 – Ferst Drive

Burge Deck (E46)

O’Keefe Gym (E63)

McCamish Pavilion (E65)

Family Housing Deck (ER66)

Fowler Street, between 6th Street and 10th Street Parking in the Klaus Deck (E40) will be free and available on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., but at 1:30 p.m. will be restricted to baseball parking ($5 per vehicle). ADA Parking ADA parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis adjacent to the Klaus Deck (E40). A free shuttle will run from the ADA parking area to the ADA entrance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (Gate 6) from 10 a.m. until one hour following the conclusion of the White and Gold Game. Road Closures The following roads will be closed for general traffic beginning at 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.: Techwood Drive between 5 th Street and North Avenue

Street and North Avenue Fowler Street between Ferst Drive/5 th Street and Bobby Dodd Way

Street and Bobby Dodd Way 4 th Street between Fowler Street and Techwood Drive

Street between Fowler Street and Techwood Drive Bobby Dodd Way

TOP STORYLINES

• Georgia Tech baseball will try to extend its winning ways at home when it hosts No. 16 Virginia Tech on April 12-14 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. • The Jackets and Hokies have squared off 65 times, dating back to 1980 with Tech holding a 42-23 advantage. • Tech had enjoyed incredible success against VT, winning 26 of 37 since 2011 before dropping all three games last season. • Tech’s remaining schedule is rated as the third-toughest in all of Division I as its remaining opponents have a combined .710 winning percentage (504-206). • Tech’s will have weekend series against No. 16 Virginia Tech, No. 11 Virginia, No. 2 Clemson, No. 7 Duke, and No. 10 Florida State, as well as unranked Miami (Fla.). • Tech will look to its Top 2 hitters to help lead it down the stretch in Trey Yunger (.369) and Drew Burress (.368). • Yunger was sensational at Pitt, hitting .429 for six hits with a double and home run, while Burress hit .364 with four hits and his 15th home run of the season. • The true hero of the weekend was Matthew Ellis who was blistering hot at the plate, hitting .538 for seven hits, two doubles and two home runs for an OPS of 1.725. • In total, seven Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 on an offense that’s hitting .299 as a team. • Georgia Tech’s pitching staff dueled all weekend, holding a 3.46 ERA for the three-game series, allowing just 10 runs, striking out 24 batters and holding hitters to a .240 average. • Freshman Tate McKee shined in his first ACC start, going 5.0 innings with nine strikeouts and allowing just one hit – a solo homer – to get the win. • Tech’s pitching continued to impress against Ga. Southern, holding the Eagles to just four runs, striking out nine.