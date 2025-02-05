Jackets Open Spring Golf Season in Hawai’i

THE FLATS – Beginning its quest to return to the NCAA Championship at season’s end, Georgia Tech’s 12th-ranked golf team returns to the Big Island of Hawai’i for its first spring season event, the Amer Ari Intercollegiate, starting Thursday.
Twenty teams will compete over three days (Thursday through Saturday) at the Mauna Lani Resort’s North Course in the 34th edition of the event, which has attracted an increasingly strong field over the years. This year’s field features nine teams nationally ranked in the Top 25, including six of the Top 10 – No. 2 Arizona State, No. 3 Auburn, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 9 Oklahoma State, and No. 10 UCLA. In addition, other Top 25 teams include No. 13 Georgia Tech, No. 19 Pepperdine, and No. 21 Texas Tech.
Head coach Bruce Heppler’s team begins the spring ranked No. 12 in the nation following a strong fall in which the Yellow Jackets won the Olympia Fields/Illini Invitational and took first place in the stroke play portion of the East Lake Cup, and finished in the top half of strong fields at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational and Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.
Four of the six players who helped Tech advance to the semifinals of match play in the NCAA Championship last May have returned, led by junior Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), who won the individual title. Also back are redshirt junior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands), who led the Jackets in stroke average in the fall after sitting out the 2023-24 year, sophomores Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and junior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.).
The tournament will utilize a shotgun start format each day, with competition beginning at 7:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time) each day. The event began in 1991 as the Taylor Made Big Island Intercollegiate before being renamed the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in 2010 after a longtime UH-Hilo supporter.
Benjamin Reuter enters the spring as Tech’s highest-ranked player nationally at No. 30. (photo by Clyde Click)
TECH LINEUP – Reuter and Tai lead the five-man lineup for the Yellow Jackets in Hawai’i, joined by Fontenot, Kim and freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden).
Reuter was Tech’s top player this fall, posting a runner-up finish at Olympia Fields, a tie for 14th at the Ben Hogan and a tie for 15th at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. He is ranked No. 27 in the Scoreboard NCAA rankings. Tai, listed on the Fall Watch List for the Fred Haskins Award and as a pre-season All-American by Golfweek magazine and Golf Channel, has three top-20 finishes this fall and is ranked No. 96 in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings. The junior from Singapore won twice as a freshman prior to his NCAA Championship.
Hanson finished third at the East Lake Cup and 18th at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, while Fontenot (No. 86 in the Scoreboard rankings) was fourth at the East Lake Cup and 11th at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. Kim’s top finish in four fall events was 28th at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational.
Freshman Didrik Ringvall Bengtsson (Stockholm, Sweden) is traveling with the team and will compete as an individual.
EVENT DETAILS
Amer Ari Intercollegiate
- Dates: February 6-8 (stroke play, 54 holes)
- Format: 18 holes Thursday, Friday and Saturday (shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. local time each day)
- Venue: Mauna Lani Golf Club (par 72, 6,900 yards)
- Participating teams (20): Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Hawai’i, Hawai’i-Hilo, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin (Japan), Pacific, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech, UC Davis, UCLA, Waseda (Japan), Washington
- Tech appearances (last year): 26 (Tech finished 6th of 20 teams, Bartley Forrester T-8 in 2024)
- Championships: 1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006
- Individual titles: Carlton Forrester (1999), Matt Kuchar (1999, 2000), Bryce Molder (2000), Troy Matteson (2002), Cameron Tringale (2006)
