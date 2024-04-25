Jackets Look to Stay Hot, Host Miami (Fla.)

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (25-14, 9-9 ACC) vs. MIAMI HURRICANES (18-22, 7-14 ACC)
April 26-28, 2024 • 6 PM, 4 PM, 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park)
Friday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
TOP STORYLINES
• Georgia Tech baseball looks to keep its momentum going when it hosts Miami (Fla.) on April 26-28 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
• The Jackets and Hurricanes have faced off annually since 2002, with Miami holding a 68-45-2 advantage in the all-time series.
• Tech’s remaining schedule is rated as the 10th-toughest in all of Division I as its remaining opponents have a combined .660 winning percentage (372-187).
• Tech has already beaten then-No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 10 Virginia, but still has No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Duke, as well as No. 10 Florida State, in addition to unranked Miami (Fla.).
• ACC Player of the Week Matthew Ellis was elite last week, hitting .500 with six hits, a home run and seven RBI, reaching base at a .647.
• Ellis currently holds a 16-game hitting streak and 30-game reached base streak.
• Tech’s offense as a whole has come on fire of late, currently hitting .313 as a team overall and .300 in ACC play.
• Freshman phenom Drew Burress still leads the pack, hitting .379 for the season (.394 in ACC play) with 13 doubles and 17 home runs – one shy of tying the program’s freshman record.
• Burress still leads ACC freshmen in a whopping eight categories and leads all freshmen nationally in four.
• Right behind him has been Trey Yunger, who is hitting .381 for the year, but is however leading the team in ACC games with a .395 average.
• LHP Camron Hill was sensational in his third start of the year on Tuesday, pitching 5.0 innings with eight strikeouts and just one run allowed.
