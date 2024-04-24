Jam-Packed Weekend for Baseball vs. Miami

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball’s penultimate ACC series against Miami (Fla.) will be jam-packed with promotions, giveaways as it hosts the Hurricanes on April 26-28 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (25-14, 9-9 ACC) have won three-straight conference series, including two nationally ranked foes, as they prepare to host the Hurricanes (18-22, 7-14 ACC).

Georgia Tech weekend promotions include:

Friday: Hawaiian Shirt giveaway: The first 500 fans will be able to claim this year’s highly coveted GT Hawaiian Shirt!

Hawaiian Shirt giveaway: The first 500 fans will be able to claim this year’s highly coveted GT Hawaiian Shirt! Saturday: Bark in the Park Returns! Fans will need to fill out the waiver and send to gtmarking@athletics.gatech.edu. GT dog bowls will be available for dog owners! Dogs must enter through Gate 3 and can sit in section 12 and the nearby concourse. Full details on Bark in the Park requirements can be found HERE!

Bark in the Park Returns! Fans will need to fill out the waiver and send to gtmarking@athletics.gatech.edu. Sunday: Buzz and Friends: Join us as various mascots from around the area hang with Buzz and interact with fans! The first 250 fans will also be able to claim Georgia Tech/Sting Em headbands!

Buzz and Friends: Join us as various mascots from around the area hang with Buzz and interact with fans!

First pitches for the weekend are set for Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m., with all games being broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Tickets are still available for Tech’s three-game set with the Hurricanes and can be purchased by visiting ramblinwreck.com/tickets or by clicking HERE!

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.