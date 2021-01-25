Jackets in 6th Place at Southwestern Invitational

TV: Golf Channel (4:30 p.m. ET each day) | Pairings and live scoring via Golfstat

Westlake Village, Calif. – Freshman Christo Lamprecht fired an even-par 72, senior Will Dickson added a 1-over-par 73 to pace Georgia Tech Monday, and both are among the top 12 individuals following the opening round of the Southwestern Invitational.

With the field battling chilly conditions and winds of 20-30 miles per hour at North Ranch Country Club, the Yellow Jackets posted a 15-over-par score of 303 and sit in sixth place in a 12-team field loaded with some of the nation’s top programs. None of the teams were able to post a subpar round Monday, and only five individuals broke par, which is 72 on the 6,992-yard layout.

TECH LINEUP – Lamprecht, a native of George, South Africa ranked the No. 2 amateur in his home country, bogeyed the first two holes in his collegiate debut, but rallied to record four birdies against two bogeys the rest of the way, and is tied for sixth place, four strokes off the individual lead.

Dickson, a senior from Providence, R.I., who was the Yellow Jackets’ high finisher in the spring opener a week ago, did the opposite of Lamprecht, opening with a pair of birdies and grinding through the rest of his round to post a 73 and take a share of 12th place.

Sophomore Luka Karaulic (Dacula, Ga.) and junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) negotiated the North Ranch course very differently, but each shot 79 (+7) to count for the Yellow Jackets and are tied for 44th place. Howe had eight bogeys but managed to avoid a high score on any hole; Karaulic opened with a quadruple bogey and added three double bogeys, but battled to stay in his round with four birdies.

Senior Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.), making his spring debut in his home state, shot 81 and did not count for Tech Monday, while sophomore Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.), playing as an individual, also shot 81. They are tied for 53rd place.