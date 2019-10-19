Jackets in 10th Place at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Pairings and live scoring via Golfstat
Alpharetta, Ga. – Senior Tyler Strafaci shot a 1-under-par 71 to provide the only bright spot Saturday for top-ranked Georgia Tech, which posted a 15-over-par round of 301 and stands in 10th place after 36 holes at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.
The 54-hole event concludes Sunday on the Lakeside Course at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta, and admission is free. Competition begins at 9 a.m.
TECH LINEUP – In monsoon-like conditions, Strafaci (Davie, Fla.) was the only Yellow Jacket to avoid a big number, carding three birdies and two bogeys for his 71. At even-par 144 for 36 holes, the senior is tied for 13th place individually.
Senior Luke Schniederjans (Powder Springs, Ga.) shot a 76 Saturday, while junior Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.) and sophomore Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) posted 77s for the Yellow Jackets’ other counting scorers. All three players are tied for 48th place at 151 (+7).
U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree (Little Rock, Miss.) shot 78 Saturday and did not count for Tech, but he is tied for 25th place at 147 (+3).
Senior Anton Serafini (Lake Mary, Fla.) led Tech’s five individual competitors Saturday with a 75.
TEAM LEADERBOARD – With temperatures barely above 50 degrees, steady rain and winds gusting above 20 miles per hour, No. 10 Duke navigated the Lakeside Course with only one hole higher than a bogey among its four counting players. Adrian Pendaries and Evan Katz each shot 71 to lead the Blue Devils, who posted a 3-over-par round of 291, and is the only team under par (575, -1) after 36 holes.
No. 16 Texas A&M, who shot 292 Saturday, sits three shots back at 578 (+2), with UCLA in third place at 580 (+4). First-round leader Pepperdine, who began the day seven shots ahead of the field, posted the highest round of the day at 307 (+19) and fell to fourth place at 583 (+7), with No. 4 Wake Forest in fifth place at 585 (+9).
Stanford (586, +10), North Carolina (588, +12), Tennessee (588, +12), Clemson (588, +12) and Georgia Tech (591 (+15) round out the top 10.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Texas A&M’s William Paysse, whose 67 Friday earned him a share of the individual lead, assumed it alone after 36 holes with an even-par 72 on Saturday. At 5-under-par 139, he is one stroke ahead of Duke’s Pendaries (140, -4).
The Blue Devils’ Katz and UCLA’s Eddy Lai, who shot 69 Saturday, are tied for third place at 141 (-3). North Carolina’s Ryan Gerard and UCLA’s Bryan Wiyang Teoh are tied for fifth at 142 (-1), and six others are tied for seventh place at 143 (-1).
"I think the last time we played in weather this severe was at the Club at Irish Creek two years ago, the last day was really nasty. It never really let up, and there were stretches where it was really bad. We turned fine, and through 13 holes we had played our way back into the tournament. Then we really couldn’t pull it together and struggled the last five holes. Ty played a great round and showed everybody what’s possible, but we just didn’t get it done."
Head coach Bruce Heppler
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, formerly called the United States Collegiate Championship, is contested at the Yellow Jackets’ home club. The tournament is played exclusively on the 7,017-yard, par 72 Lakeside Course, 18 holes each day through Sunday.
The event annually attracts one of the strongest fields in college golf, and this year it is as strong as ever with 12 NCAA championship teams from last spring, including defending NCAA Champion Stanford and NCAA match play participants Texas A&M and Wake Forest, entered along with Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, Pepperdine, Southern California and TCU.
The 14-team field includes four of the nation’s top 10 teams, seven of the top 25 and 12 of the top 50 in the most recent Golfweek/Sagarin Index. The complete field with Sagarin ranking – Georgia Tech (1), Clemson (15), Duke (10), East Tennessee State (27), North Carolina (13), Pepperdine (9), Southern California (30), Stanford (34), Tennessee (29), Texas A&M (16), UCLA (33), Wake Forest (4), TCU and Virginia.
TECH’S GOLF CLUB OF GEORGIA COLLEGIATE HISTORY – Georgia Tech has won the USCC twice in its 13-year history, in 2010 and 2012. James White, who set tournament records for 18-hole score (62) and 54-hole score (204, broken in 2014), won medalist honors in 2010, while Ollie Schniederjans won it in 2013 for Tech’s only individual titles. Clemson, Oklahoma State, Southern California and Texas also have won twice. The Tigers having captured the inaugural title in 2006 and again in 2009, the Longhorns winning on 2014 and shared the title with Virginia in 2016, the Cowboys won in 2013 and 2017, and the Trojans in 2008 and last fall.
The Yellow Jackets tied for third place last fall, and have finished out of the top five just twice in 13 years.
