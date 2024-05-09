Jackets Hosts Duke for Home ACC Finale

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (28-18, 12-12 ACC) vs. No. 9 DUKE BLUE DEVILS (33-14, 14-10 ACC) May 10-12, 2024 • 6 PM, 4 PM, 1 PM Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park)

• Georgia Tech baseball continues its final homestand on May-10 when it hosts No. 9 Duke at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• Duke is Tech’s eighth-most common opponent as the Jackets and Blue Devils have squared off 139 times dating back to 1903 with Tech holding a 99-40 lead.

• Tech’s final three weeks of the season are rated as the toughest in the ACC and fourth-toughest in all of Division I as those opponents have a combined .712 winning percentage (337-136).

• Tech has taken four of its last five ACC series.

• Tech has already beaten then-No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 10 Virginia, while it took one game against then-No. 4 Clemson, but still has No. 9 Duke and No. 8 FSU to go.

• Tech currently holds 13 wins against Quad 1 and 2 teams with only Clemson, Virginia, North Carolina and Duke having more among ACC teams .500 in the league.

• Freshman phenom Drew Burress continues to lead the pack, hitting a team-best .375 for the season (.370 in ACC play) with 14 doubles and 21 home runs, breaking the program’s freshman record vs. Miami.

• Burress’ sights now turn to the single-season GT record of 26 (Kevin Parada, 2022) and the ACC/NCAA freshman record of 27 (Tommy White, NC State).

• Burress still leads ACC freshmen in a whopping 10 categories and leads all freshmen nationally in six.

• Tech hit nine home runs against then-No. 4 Clemson last weekend, but none more important than Mike Becchetti’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

• Becchetti is hitting .304 on the season, including .444 in his last 10 games.

• Friday night’s starter Aeden Finateri is fifth in the ACC in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 4.57.