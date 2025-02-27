Jackets Host Western Michigan For Weekend Series

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS
Feb. 28 – March 2, 2025 • 4 PM, 2 PM, 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday: (GT) RHP – Tate McKee (1-0) vs. (WMU) RHP – Ty McKinstry (0-2)
Saturday: (GT) RHP – Brady Jones (0-0) vs. (WMU) LHP – Joey Wizceb (0-1)
Sunday: (GT) RHP – Riley Stanford (0-0) vs. (WMU) RHP – Zach Vriesenga (0-0)
Friday- 4 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday – 2 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
SERIES STATS
Overall: GT leads, 4-0
Home: GT leads, 4-0
Last Game: Tech welcomes Western Michigan for a weekend series for the first time in program history. The last meeting came in 2017 when Tech defeated Western Michigan, 8-3, at Mac Nease Baseball Park.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech baseball continues its season-long nine game homestand this weekend with a series against Western Michigan.
- Headlining the returners is 2024 National Freshman of the Year and No. 1 sophomore in college baseball (according to Perfect Game), Drew Burress. Burress has been dubbed a preseason 1st team all-American by multiple outlets for 2025 & is currently Division I’s active leader in slugging percentage (.810).
- Burress kicked off his sophomore encore with a walk-off grand slam during opening weekend, his first walk off at GT. He followed that with a solo shot at Georgia Southern, a part of GT’s first back-to-back homers of the season after Kyle Lodise launched his first as a Jacket one at-bat prior.
- The Houston Co. product leads Georgia Tech in home runs (3) and RBI (14) this season. His 14 RBI ranks 23rd in Division I and 4th in the ACC. He is currently on pace for 74 RBI this season, an improvement over his already stellar 67 from last year.
- The Jackets feature 10 transfers and 15 freshman – the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation according to Perfect Game – Tech’s highest ranked class since PG started ranking in 2011.
- The class features 3 players ranked in PG’s National top-100: Drew Rogers (Catcher – No. 23), Connor Shouse (RHP/INF – No. 83), Alex Hernandez (RHP/INF – No. 96). It also contains one draft pick – Cole Royer – drafted in the 20th round (601st overall) by the Yankees).
- Hernandez is the only underclassmen in Division I with a save and multiple HRs this season (FR – 1 SV, 3 HR). He is one of only three players in DI and two in P4 who can claim that– also Bryce Calloway, New Orleans (SR – 1 SV, 5 HR) and Ethan Hedges, USC (JR – 3 SV, 4 HR)
- The Jackets lead the ACC and are 20th in the nation with 21 stolen bases this season – fresh off swiping six bags last time out vs. West Georgia, the most in a game since 2022.
- Parker Brosius leads the team with six stolen bases, the 2nd most in the ACC and 21st across Division I.
- Head Coach Danny Hall enters his 32nd season at GT and his 38th year as a college head coach. He currently has 1,418 career wins – the 11th most all-time and 2nd most among active NCAA head coaches after South Carolina hired Paul Mainieri (1,514) out of retirement this season.
- The pitching staff has been the highlight of the season, boasting 10.67 strikeouts-per-game – almost a 1.5 Ks-per-game improvement over last season (9.2) – Tech has not averaged double-digit strikeouts from the pitching staff since the COVID shortened 2020 season (10.9) and hasn’t done it over a complete season this century.
- The Tech bullpen has struck out 66 batters this year – the most through nine games since at least the turn of the century.
- That early bullpen success has been spearheaded by Mason Patel who was just named ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week and has pitched 9.2 innings with a 0.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts, including 16 straight batters retired in his season debut at Georgia Southern.
- Patel is Tech’s first ACC Pitcher of the Week since Andy Archer in 2021 and the first pitcher to boast a 3-0 record after only nine games since Xzavion Curry in 2018.
- The Knoxville, Tenn native is one of eight pitchers (two in the ACC) who haven’t allowed a run while pitching at least 9 innings with three or more appearances this season. His 0.41 WHIP ranks 3rd in the ACC and 14th in the nation.
- Offensively, GT is second in the nation with 29 doubles as a team – led by five from Kyle Lodise.
- Tech is the only program across Division I with four players at 4+ doubles this season: Kyle Lodise (5), Drew Burress (4), Kent Schmidt (4) and Carson Kerce (4).
- Lodise is on a considerable hot-streak, reaching base at least three times in each of his last six games and slashing .455 avg. / .613 obp / .818 slug % over that time .
Full Steam Ahead
