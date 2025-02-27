Parking Info for Saturday, March 1

THE FLATS – An exciting day is on tap for The Flats on Saturday, March 1, as Georgia Tech hosts men’s basketball versus NC State (3 p.m.), baseball versus Western Michigan (2 p.m.), softball versus Stanford (3 p.m.) and the 2025 Atlanta Lacrosse Invitational at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (all day – featuring Maryland vs. Notre Dame at 1 p.m.).

Parking information for all events (click HERE for a Georgia Tech campus parking map):

Men’s Basketball vs. NC State (3 p.m. – McCamish Pavilion)

Standard men’s basketball parking regulations and availability will be in effect. All season parking passes will be honored. Click HERE to purchase men’s basketball parking.

Baseball vs. Western Michigan (2 p.m. – Mac Nease Baseball Park)

Season passes will be honored. Baseball patrons can pre-purchase single-game parking passes in the Klaus Deck (E40) on Ferst Drive for $6.50 per vehicle – click HERE to purchase. Drive-up parking at the Klaus Deck on gameday will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $15 per vehicle.

Softball vs. Stanford (3 p.m. – Mewborn Field)

Softball patrons should park in the Family Housing Lot (ER66) on Holly Street.

Atlanta Lacrosse Invitational (all day – Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field)

Lacrosse parking is available in the following areas: Alumni House (E49), Burge Deck (E46), Academic Hill (E45) and Visitor Area 1 (all on North Avenue). Click HERE to purchase lacrosse parking.

Tickets for all four of Saturday’s exciting events on The Flats are available and can be purchased at ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

