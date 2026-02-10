Jackets Host Wake Forest for Midweek Tilt Wednesday

Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to get back to winning ways on Wednesday when Wake Forest visits Atlanta for the 43rd time. The Yellow Jackets are coming off its west coast swing where they dropped a pair of games at Cal and Stanford. Akai Fleming posted back-to-back 19-points games in both contests to lead the Jackets offensively.

Wake Forest comes into the midweek tilt on a five-game skid, most recently falling to Louisville, 88-80. Juke Harris is leading the Demon Deacons in ACC play, scoring 22.6 points per game on average through 10 outings. He is one of three Deacs contributing double-figures in league play.