Jackets Host Wake Forest for Midweek Tilt Wednesday

GEORGIA TECH (11-13, 2-9 ACC) vs. WAKE FOREST (11-12, 2-8 ACC)
- Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Doug Sherman, Scott Williams)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
- Tickets: Click Here
- Promotions: presented by Solomon Brothers Jewelers; $3 beer and popcorn concessions deal; halftime performance from Stayin Alive Crew
- Ticket promotions:
- Valentine’s Day Ticket Offer – fans can purchase a ticket and receive one for free
- $9 for 9 p.m. ticket offer
Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to get back to winning ways on Wednesday when Wake Forest visits Atlanta for the 43rd time. The Yellow Jackets are coming off its west coast swing where they dropped a pair of games at Cal and Stanford. Akai Fleming posted back-to-back 19-points games in both contests to lead the Jackets offensively.
Wake Forest comes into the midweek tilt on a five-game skid, most recently falling to Louisville, 88-80. Juke Harris is leading the Demon Deacons in ACC play, scoring 22.6 points per game on average through 10 outings. He is one of three Deacs contributing double-figures in league play.
Wednesday’s game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Wake Forest, 47-44, dating back to the first meeting in 1949. The Yellow Jackets have taken six of the last 10 meetings on the hardwood, but the Demon Deacons have won the last two in McCamish Pavilion. In the lone meeting last season between the squads, Wake Forest captured a 69-43 decision in Winston-Salem.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.