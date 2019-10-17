Jackets Host Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational

Alpharetta, Ga. – Georgia Tech’s golf team, which has risen to the top spot in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin Index after winning both of its tournaments so far this fall, welcomes many of the nation’s top teams to its home course this weekend for the 14th annual Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.

The 54-hole event runs Friday through Sunday on the Lakeside Course at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta, and admission is free. Competition begins at 9 a.m. each morning.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, formerly called the United States Collegiate Championship, is contested at the Yellow Jackets’ home club. The tournament will be played exclusively on the 7,017-yard, par 72 Lakeside Course, 18 holes each day Friday through Sunday.

The event annually attracts one of the strongest fields in college golf, and this year it is as strong as ever with 12 NCAA championship teams from last spring, including defending NCAA Champion Stanford and NCAA match play participants Texas A&M and Wake Forest, entered along with Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, Pepperdine, Southern California and TCU.

The 14-team field includes five of the nation’s top 10 teams, eight of the top 25 and 12 of the top 50 in the most recent Golfweek/Sagarin Index. The complete field with Sagarin ranking – Georgia Tech (1), Clemson (12), Duke (6), East Tennessee State (29), North Carolina (5), Pepperdine (9), Southern California (37), Stanford (35), Tennessee (23), Texas A&M (21), TCU (79), UCLA (26), Virginia (124), Wake Forest (2).

Tech is paired with Clemson and Stanford for Friday’s opening round, and with Pepperdine and UCLA for Saturday’s second round. Pairings for the Sunday’s final round will be set based on the leaderboard through the conclusion of 36 holes.

TECH’S GOLF CLUB OF GEORGIA COLLEGIATE HISTORY – Georgia Tech has won the USCC twice in its 13-year history, in 2010 and 2012. James White, who set tournament records for 18-hole score (62) and 54-hole score (204, broken in 2014), won medalist honors in 2010, while Ollie Schniederjans won it in 2013 for Tech’s only individual titles. Clemson, Oklahoma State, Southern California and Texas also have won twice. The Tigers having captured the inaugural title in 2006 and again in 2009, the Longhorns winning on 2014 and shared the title with Virginia in 2016, the Cowboys won in 2013 and 2017, and the Trojans in 2008 and last fall.

The Yellow Jackets tied for third place last fall, and have finished out of the top five just twice in 12 years.