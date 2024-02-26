Jackets Host Georgia State in Midweek Tilt

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech remains home for a week full of in-state battles beginning with crosstown foe Georgia State on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• The Jackets and Panthers have faced each other annually since 1992 with Tech holding a 71-14 advantage.

• Georgia Tech took its second-straight series to open the 2024 campaign, using a bases-clearing double by Drew Burress to down Cornell 9-6 on Friday before shutdown pitching and an eight-run first led Tech to a 12-2 Saturday win.

• Burress has been terrific in his first seven collegiate games, hitting .367 with five doubles and five homers for a team-best 14 RBI.

• Payton Green and Parker Brosius have also been red-hot at the plate, hitting .385 and .368 for the season, respectively.

• Bobby Zmarzlak came alive against Cornell last weekend, recording six hits with three doubles and a home run to drive in six runs overall.

• Zmarzlak is now hitting .364 on the season, while Mike Becchetti (.318) and Cam Jones (.308) round out the rest of Tech’s seven .300 hitters.

• RHP Aeden Finateri was once again dominant in his second start of 2024, pitching five scoreless and a career-high 10 strikeouts on Saturday.

• Finateri now sports a healthy 0.82 ERA and 2-0 record as well as an 18:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• True freshman RHP Carson Ballard gets his first collegiate start on Tuesday against Georgia State.

• In his lone previous appearance, Ballard pitched four hitless innings against Radford, striking out two, for the save in the 6-3 win.