Jackets Host Georgia State in Midweek Tilt

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (6-1) vs. GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS (2-5)
Feb. 27, 2024 • 4 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions
Tuesday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2024 GT Baseball Info Guide | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
• Georgia Tech remains home for a week full of in-state battles beginning with crosstown foe Georgia State on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
• The Jackets and Panthers have faced each other annually since 1992 with Tech holding a 71-14 advantage.
• Georgia Tech took its second-straight series to open the 2024 campaign, using a bases-clearing double by Drew Burress to down Cornell 9-6 on Friday before shutdown pitching and an eight-run first led Tech to a 12-2 Saturday win.
• Burress has been terrific in his first seven collegiate games, hitting .367 with five doubles and five homers for a team-best 14 RBI.
• Payton Green and Parker Brosius have also been red-hot at the plate, hitting .385 and .368 for the season, respectively.
• Bobby Zmarzlak came alive against Cornell last weekend, recording six hits with three doubles and a home run to drive in six runs overall.
• Zmarzlak is now hitting .364 on the season, while Mike Becchetti (.318) and Cam Jones (.308) round out the rest of Tech’s seven .300 hitters.
• RHP Aeden Finateri was once again dominant in his second start of 2024, pitching five scoreless and a career-high 10 strikeouts on Saturday.
• Finateri now sports a healthy 0.82 ERA and 2-0 record as well as an 18:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
• True freshman RHP Carson Ballard gets his first collegiate start on Tuesday against Georgia State.
• In his lone previous appearance, Ballard pitched four hitless innings against Radford, striking out two, for the save in the 6-3 win.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org