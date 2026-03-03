Jackets Host Cal for Senior Night Wednesday

GEORGIA TECH (11-18, 2-14 ACC) vs. CALIFORNIA (20-9, 8-8 ACC)
- Wednesday, March 4, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ESPNU| Watch Online (Announcers: Doug Sherman, Scott Williams)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
- Tickets: Click Here
- Promotions:
- Presented by Georgia’s Own Credit Union
- Senior Night
- Georgia Tech student giveaway – adidas t-shirt, while supplies last
- $3 beer at concessions
Georgia Tech men’s basketball concludes the home-and-home series with California this week and honors its senior class ahead of tipoff for the Yellow Jackets’ final regular season home game. Chas Kelley III, Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington will be recognized prior to tipoff. Tech comes into the matchup off a hard-fought loss to Florida State on Saturday. Reeves continues to pace Georgia Tech’s offense, currently averaging 14.8 points per game after a 17-point performance against the Seminoles.
Winners of three of the past four, California most recently dropped a 72-56 decision to Pittsburgh to snap a three-game win streak. Four Golden Bears are averaging double-figures in conference play, paced by Dai Dai Ames at 15.3 points per game. Ames ranks 17th in the league in scoring in conference games, while also ranking third in free throw percentage at 90.4 percent. John Camden, leads Cal in three-pointers made in league play with 39, which ties for ninth in the conference.
Wednesday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPNU and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and California close out the home-and-home series this season with the Golden Bears making their second trip to Atlanta since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Yellow Jackets look to avenge a loss in the first meeting in February and collect their second win over Cal since the first meeting in 1950. Cal currently leads the all-time series, 4-1.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.