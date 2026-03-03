Jackets Host Cal for Senior Night Wednesday

Georgia Tech men’s basketball concludes the home-and-home series with California this week and honors its senior class ahead of tipoff for the Yellow Jackets’ final regular season home game. Chas Kelley III, Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington will be recognized prior to tipoff. Tech comes into the matchup off a hard-fought loss to Florida State on Saturday. Reeves continues to pace Georgia Tech’s offense, currently averaging 14.8 points per game after a 17-point performance against the Seminoles.

Winners of three of the past four, California most recently dropped a 72-56 decision to Pittsburgh to snap a three-game win streak. Four Golden Bears are averaging double-figures in conference play, paced by Dai Dai Ames at 15.3 points per game. Ames ranks 17th in the league in scoring in conference games, while also ranking third in free throw percentage at 90.4 percent. John Camden, leads Cal in three-pointers made in league play with 39, which ties for ninth in the conference.