Jackets Host #20 Louisville for Danny Hall Weekend

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. GEORGIA SOUTHERN EAGLES
MAY 9-11, 2025 • 6 PM | 2:30 PM | 12 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (6-2) vs. Louisville – TBA
Saturday – GT – RHP Brady Jones (5-2) vs. Louisville – TBA
Sunday – GT – RHP Jaylen Paden (5-1) vs. Louisville – TBA
Friday – 6 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday – 2:30 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday – 12 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
SERIES STATS: GT vs Louisville
Overall: UL leads, 12-8
Home: UL leads, 6-3
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TOP STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech baseball (35-14, 15-9 ACC) has its best record in 14 years (since 2011), coming off the sixth series sweep of the season, this time over Western Carolina, and a pair of midweek wins over Georgia Southern and Mercer.
- The Yellow Jackets enter the weekend on a six-game winning streak, tied for the longest of the season and longest since winning nine straight last year (March 8-19, 2024)
- The Jackets set a program record with their 11th mercy-rule win of the season, taking down WCU 13-0 (7) on Sunday – also the first shutout of the season.
- With the wins over this past week, The Jackets end the regular season with a 20-5 record in non-conference games (.800 win %) – the best non-conference winning percentage since 2010 (26-6 / 81.25%)
- The Georgia Tech starting pitcher was credited with a win in all three games of the last series, marking the first time that’s happened over a three-game series since 2020 vs. Ohio State.
- Tech owns one of the most potent offenses in the Power 4, leading the nation’s top four conferences in doubles (128) and among the Top 5 in batting average (2nd – .318), runs/game (2nd – 8.9), hits (2nd – 526), on-base percentage (5th – .421) and slugging percentage (5th – .545)
- Georgia Tech is averaging 2.61 doubles per game this season, the most in the Power 4 – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
- Tech pitching has struck out 9.7 per-nine-innings this season, the program record for a full season is 10.00 set back in 1998.
- The Jacket arms have only allowed 8.59 hits-per-nine this season – the fewest since 1994 – Head Coach Danny Hall’s first season on The Flats.
- The Georgia Tech bullpen boasts a season ERA of 3.93, the lowest in 11 seasons (since 2014).
- Tech is Top 20 across Division I in the following statistical categories: SAC flies (1st – 37), Doubles (1st – 128), batting average (10th – .318), slugging % (11th – .545), hits (12th – 526) and runs/game (15th – 8.9)
- The Yellow Jackets are one of four teams in Division I to be in the Top 30 of both ERA (29th – 4.33) and runs/game (15th – 8.9) – also Arkansas, Tennessee and ETSU.
- Four Yellow Jackets were named Midseason All-Americans: Drew Burress (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Mason Patel(1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Kyle Lodise (2nd Team / Perfect Game) and Alex Hernandez (Freshman All-American / Perfect Game).
- The Yellow Jackets have been featured on multiple midseason award watch lists: Drew Burress (Golden Spikes Award), Alex Hernandez (John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year), Mason Patel (National Pitcher of the Year & NCBWA Stopper of the Year) and Kyle Lodise (Brooks Wallace Award)
- Tech is the only team in the ACC and one of only 12 in all of Division I, to have three players over 50 RBI this season: Alex Hernandez (55), Drew Burress (51) and Kyle Lodise (50).
- Vahn Lackey leads all Power 4 catchers with 64 hits, tied for 4th-most by any catcher in Division I.Burress and Lodise are tied for second among Power 4 players and 18th overall with 19 doubles this year, two shy of getting into the Top 20 for doubles in a season over program history.
- Tech is the only Power 4 program in the nation to have three players with 16 or more doubles: Burress(19), Lodise(19) and Carson Kerce (16).
- The Jackets are the only team in the ACC to have seven players with double-digit doubles Burress (19), Lodise (19), Kerce (16), Caleb Daniel (14), Kent Schmidt (13), Vahn Lackey (11) and Alex Hernandez (10)
- Lodise and Burress lead the ACC with 35 extra base hits each, showing why they are one of the most potent 1-2 combos in the country. Only one other player in the ACC has over 30 HBHs this season, Kyle’s cousin, Alex Lodise (34 at FSU).
- Georgia Tech is the only ACC school with four players at more than 20 extra-base hits: Burress (35), Lodise (35), Hernandez (22) and Daniel (21).
- On Sunday, Burress became the 17th Yellow Jacket in the 40-home run club, launching his 39th and 40th career long balls against Western Carolina – his first multi-homer game of 2025. He is two home runs shy of the Top 10 and 17 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).
- His next home run would tie him with Daniel Palka (2001-13), Derek Dietrich (2008-10) and Tommy Thompson (1978-81) for 12th all-time.
- Burress is the only underclassmen in Division I with 40 career home runs.
- Burressleads Division I in career slugging % (.752) by a margin of .028. He is 8th among all of NCAA college baseball, including DII and DIII.
- Senior Mason Patel leads the Power 4 with nine wins this year, looking to become the first double-digit winner at GT since Mark Pope and Buck Farmer won 11 games in the 2011 season (14 years ago).
- Patel is the only pitcher in Division I to have at least eight wins and four saves this season.
- Defensively, Tech leads the ACC in stolen-base % against, holding opponents to just a 58.1% success rate. Most of that has come from the arm of Vahn Lackey who has caught half of all attempted base stealers since the start of April (8-for-16).
- Head Coach Danny Hall is in sole possession of 9th place on the NCAA all-time wins list, entering the weekend with 1,446 wins.
- Alex Hernandez picked up his second save of the year last time out, becoming the only undergraduate with multiple saves and 10+ home runs this season.