Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Jackets Host #20 Louisville for Danny Hall Weekend

Share

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. GEORGIA SOUTHERN EAGLES

MAY 9-11, 2025 • 6 PM | 2:30 PM | 12 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)

Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (6-2) vs. Louisville – TBA

Saturday – GT – RHP Brady Jones (5-2) vs. Louisville – TBA

Sunday – GT – RHP Jaylen Paden (5-1) vs. Louisville – TBA

Friday – 6 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Radio: GT Gameday App 
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Saturday – 2:30 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live

Radio: GT Gameday App 
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Sunday – 12 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Radio: GT Gameday App 
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

SERIES STATS: GT vs Louisville

Overall: UL leads, 12-8

Home: UL leads, 6-3

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters

TOP STORYLINES

  • Georgia Tech baseball (35-14, 15-9 ACC) has its best record in 14 years (since 2011), coming off the sixth series sweep of the season, this time over Western Carolina, and a pair of midweek wins over Georgia Southern and Mercer.
  • The Yellow Jackets enter the weekend on a six-game winning streak, tied for the longest of the season and longest since winning nine straight last year (March 8-19, 2024)
  • The Jackets set a program record with their 11th mercy-rule win of the season, taking down WCU 13-0 (7) on Sunday – also the first shutout of the season.
  • With the wins over this past week, The Jackets end the regular season with a 20-5 record in non-conference games (.800 win %) – the best non-conference winning percentage since 2010 (26-6 / 81.25%)
  • The Georgia Tech starting pitcher was credited with a win in all three games of the last series, marking the first time that’s happened over a three-game series since 2020 vs. Ohio State.
  • Tech owns one of the most potent offenses in the Power 4, leading the nation’s top four conferences in doubles (128) and among the Top 5 in batting average (2nd – .318), runs/game (2nd – 8.9), hits (2nd – 526), on-base percentage (5th – .421) and slugging percentage (5th – .545)
  • Georgia Tech is averaging 2.61 doubles per game this season, the most in the Power 4 – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
  • Tech pitching has struck out 9.7 per-nine-innings this season, the program record for a full season is 10.00 set back in 1998.
  • The Jacket arms have only allowed 8.59 hits-per-nine this season – the fewest since 1994 – Head Coach Danny Hall’s first season on The Flats.
  • The Georgia Tech bullpen boasts a season ERA of 3.93, the lowest in 11 seasons (since 2014).
  • Tech is Top 20 across Division I in the following statistical categories: SAC flies (1st – 37), Doubles (1st – 128), batting average (10th – .318), slugging % (11th – .545), hits (12th – 526) and runs/game (15th – 8.9)
  • The Yellow Jackets are one of four teams in Division I to be in the Top 30 of both ERA (29th – 4.33) and runs/game (15th – 8.9) – also Arkansas, Tennessee and ETSU.
  • Four Yellow Jackets were named Midseason All-Americans: Drew Burress (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Mason Patel(1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Kyle Lodise (2nd Team / Perfect Game) and Alex Hernandez (Freshman All-American / Perfect Game).
  • The Yellow Jackets have been featured on multiple midseason award watch lists: Drew Burress (Golden Spikes Award), Alex Hernandez (John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year), Mason Patel (National Pitcher of the Year & NCBWA Stopper of the Year) and Kyle Lodise (Brooks Wallace Award)
  • Tech is the only team in the ACC and one of only 12 in all of Division I, to have three players over 50 RBI this season: Alex Hernandez (55), Drew Burress (51) and Kyle Lodise (50).
  • Vahn Lackey leads all Power 4 catchers with 64 hits, tied for 4th-most by any catcher in Division I.Burress and Lodise are tied for second among Power 4 players and 18th overall with 19 doubles this year, two shy of getting into the Top 20 for doubles in a season over program history.
  • Tech is the only Power 4 program in the nation to have three players with 16 or more doubles: Burress(19), Lodise(19) and Carson Kerce (16).
  • The Jackets are the only team in the ACC to have seven players with double-digit doubles Burress (19), Lodise (19), Kerce (16), Caleb Daniel (14), Kent Schmidt (13), Vahn Lackey (11) and Alex Hernandez (10)
  • Lodise and Burress lead the ACC with 35 extra base hits each, showing why they are one of the most potent 1-2 combos in the country. Only one other player in the ACC has over 30 HBHs this season, Kyle’s cousin, Alex Lodise (34 at FSU).
  • Georgia Tech is the only ACC school with four players at more than 20 extra-base hits: Burress (35), Lodise (35), Hernandez (22) and Daniel (21).
  • On Sunday, Burress became the 17th Yellow Jacket in the 40-home run club, launching his 39th and 40th career long balls against Western Carolina – his first multi-homer game of 2025. He is two home runs shy of the Top 10 and 17 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).
  • His next home run would tie him with Daniel Palka (2001-13), Derek Dietrich (2008-10) and Tommy Thompson (1978-81) for 12th all-time.
  • Burress is the only underclassmen in Division I with 40 career home runs.
  • Burressleads Division I in career slugging % (.752) by a margin of .028. He is 8th among all of NCAA college baseball, including DII and DIII.
  • Senior Mason Patel leads the Power 4 with nine wins this year, looking to become the first double-digit winner at GT since Mark Pope and Buck Farmer won 11 games in the 2011 season (14 years ago).
  • Patel is the only pitcher in Division I to have at least eight wins and four saves this season.
  • Defensively, Tech leads the ACC in stolen-base % against, holding opponents to just a 58.1% success rate. Most of that has come from the arm of Vahn Lackey who has caught half of all attempted base stealers since the start of April (8-for-16).
  • Head Coach Danny Hall is in sole possession of 9th place on the NCAA all-time wins list, entering the weekend with 1,446 wins.
  • Alex Hernandez picked up his second save of the year last time out, becoming the only undergraduate with multiple saves and 10+ home runs this season.

RELATED HEADLINES
Baseball Tech’s Win Streak Snapped at Six

The Jackets drop the series opener to No. 20 Louisville

Tech’s Win Streak Snapped at Six
Baseball Freshmen Fuel Sixth Straight Victory

Freshmen combine for every RBI and inning pitched in a midweek road win

Freshmen Fuel Sixth Straight Victory
Baseball Freshmen Power Jackets Past Southern

Alex Hernandez and Will Baker combine for six RBI as Tech sweeps season series over Georgia Southern

Freshmen Power Jackets Past Southern
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets