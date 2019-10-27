Jackets Head West for Cypress Point Classic

Full Coach Heppler interview

Pebble Beach, Calif. – Georgia Tech’s golf team finishes off its fall schedule Monday and Tuesday by competing in a unique match play event at one of the nation’s legendary golf courses in the Cypress Point Classic at Cypress Point Golf Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The Yellow Jackets are making their second appearance in the event and first since the fall of 2016, when seniors Luke Schniederjans and Tyler Strafaci were freshmen. They helped Tech knock off Stanford and Georgia in the first two rounds. The Jackets lost to Southern California in the final round.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – The Cypress Point Classic is a bracketed match play event hosted by Stanford and featuring Alabama, California, Duke, Illinois, Southern California and UCLA, six of whom are ranked among the top 30 teams in the nation by Golfstat. The eight teams competing have been pre-seeded No. 1 through No. 8 in order by average ranking between the latest Golfstat and Golfweek rankings. No. 1 seed will play No. 8 seed, etc., in the first round of bracketed play. Winners will go forward in bracket, losers will move to a consolation bracket. Each team will be guaranteed three matches under each format outlined.

Georgia Tech is the No. 2 seed and will face California in the opening round Monday at 8 a.m. local time, while No. 1 Duke takes on No. 8 Alabama, No. 3 UCLA faces No. 6 Illinois, and No. 4 Stanford meets No. 5 Southern California.

The first two rounds will be played Monday. Round one will feature fourball, or best ball, matches. Teams will compete in foursomes, or alternate shot, matches in round two. Round three on Tuesday will feature singles matches.

Four total points will be available per match. One point each will be awarded for front nine match, back nine match, and two points for the over-all match. Each match will be played over 18 holes under format during that round. The total number of “holes won” by each side over the full 18-holes will settle ties. Teams with highest point total at the end of each round will advance in the bracket.