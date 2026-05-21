Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

PHOTOS: Baseball vs. Virginia, ACC Championships

Keith Lucas, Eldon Lindsay photos

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on XFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

PHOTOS: Baseball vs. Virginia, ACC Championships
May 16, 2026 PHOTOS: Baseball at Boston College - Game 3

Harrington Athletics Village - Brighton, Mass. (Eldon Lindsay photos)

PHOTOS: Baseball at Boston College - Game 3
PHOTOS: Baseball vs. Virginia, ACC Championships
May 15, 2026 PHOTOS: Baseball at Boston College - Game 2

Harrington Athletics Village - Brighton, Mass. (Eldon Lindsay photos)

PHOTOS: Baseball at Boston College - Game 2
PHOTOS: Baseball vs. Virginia, ACC Championships
May 14, 2026 PHOTOS: Baseball at Boston College - Game 1

Harrington Athletics Village - Brighton, Mass. (Eldon Lindsay photos)

PHOTOS: Baseball at Boston College - Game 1
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets