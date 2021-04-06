Jackets Finish Runner-Up at Calusa Cup

Final leaderboard via Golfstat | Complete Results (PDF)

Naples, Fla. – Freshman Christo Lamprecht fired a closing 2-under-par 70 Tuesday to finish in a tie for third place, including an eagle at the final hole that helped lift Georgia Tech into a second-place finish at the Calusa Cup golf tournament. Will Dickson shot 71 Tuesday, and Ben Smith fired a 73 to finish in a tie for ninth for the Jackets.

Tech, which began the day just a shot behind No. 2 Oklahoma for the lead after 36 holes, couldn’t keep up with the Sooners Tuesday but did maintain its second-place position with a 1-over-par total of 289. The Yellow Jackets wound up eight strokes behind Oklahoma, but finished ahead of top-ranked Florida State, No. 15 Florida, No. 8 Texas and No. 7 Wake Forest on the final leaderboard.

The Yellow Jackets are off until April 23, when they begin defense of their 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference championship at the Capital City Club Crabapple Course in Milton, Ga.

TECH LINEUP – Lamprecht, from George, South Africa, had an even-par round going – three birdies and three bogeys – until he reached the final hole, a 542-yard, par-5, with the final group of the day. Tech had fallen behind FSU into third place, but the Seminoles, playing in the groups behind the Jackets, had left the door open with a pair bogeys, a par and a birdie on the hole from their counting players. Smith had birdied the hole in the group ahead of Lamprecht.

Lamprecht hit a big drive and reached the green from 170 yards out with an 8-iron, then rolled in a putt of about 40 feet for eagle. The two-stroke swing returned the Jackets to second place outright, and also cemented Lamprecht’s highest finish in six events this spring, and his third top-10, with a tie for third at 3-under-par 213.

Smith, a junior from Novi, Mich., shot 73 Tuesday with an eagle and the closing birdie that earned him a tie for ninth place at even-par 216. Dickson played steady golf with four birdies and three bogeys for his 71, and the senior from Providence, R.I., wound up in a tie for 15th at 219 (+3), his third top-20 finish of the spring.

Junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) and senior Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.) each posted 75s Tuesday for the Yellow Jackets, finishing tied for 23rd and 29th, respectively.

Tech finished the tournament at the top of the field in scoring on par-5 holes (-18) and second in scoring on par-4s (+13), and also led the field in eagles (4).