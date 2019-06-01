Open search form
Jackets Fall 6-5 in Heartbreaker to Auburn

Box Score (.pdf) | Postgame Quotes

THE FLATS – Junior left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas fell just shy of a complete game as Georgia Tech baseball dropped a 6-5 heartbreaker to Auburn on Saturday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets’ (42-18) starter allowed just earned run over his 8.2 innings pitched, striking out six and walking none as he received just his second loss of the year. The Tigers’ (35-25) RHP Richard Fitts (4-3) got the win in relief, throwing 6.0 innings, surrendering just four hits and no runs.

At the plate, Tech jumped out to a big 5-1 lead, led by another strong day from Tristin English, who finished 3-for-3 on the night with a double and two runs. In all, seven of Tech’s nine in the lineup finished with a hit with Luke Waddell, Colin Hall, Jackson Webb and Nick Wilhite driving in a run apiece.

The Tigers were led offensively by three multi-hit players with Steven Williams hitting the three-run walk-off homer in the ninth.

The Yellow Jackets will play again on Sunday, June 2 against three-seeded Coastal Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for noon with broadcasting details yet to be announced.

Postgame Notes:

  • Georgia Tech moved to 20-6 over its last 26 games.
  • Tech moved to 64-53 all-time in Regional action and 25-14 when playing the opening round of Regionals at its home park, Russ Chandler Stadium.
  • Tech also moved to 72-64 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Tech vs. Auburn (NCAA Tournament)

Photos by Ken Langley

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

