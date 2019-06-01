Postgame Quotes: Auburn 6, Georgia Tech 5

Georgia Tech Postgame Quotes (Game 60)

Auburn Tigers (35-25) 6, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (42-18) 5

June 1, 2019 • Russ Chandler Stadium • Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia Tech Head Coach Danny Hall

Opening Statement:

“A really good college baseball game. Obviously a tough one to lose so late. I thought we played so great, and I thought Connor Thomas pitched great. Several double plays and just great defensive plays in the game. For whatever reason we could not hit (Richard) Fitts. You look at his line of six innings, four hits, no runs, and we just couldn’t add on to the lead. I’m very proud of the way we played, and I’m very proud of Connor Thomas. You tip your cap to Steven Williams. He came up with a great swing in the bottom of the ninth, and the rest is history as they say.”

Starting pitcher tomorrow?

“We’ll talk about it when we go in. I would expect Keyton Gibson is going to to start one of the games, but we haven’t had a chance to talk about it as a staff. You obviously have to win the first game before there’s a second game, but my gut would say Keyton Gibson.”

Did you think about going to bullpen?

“We had talked about it, but we just felt, left on left, that was the right matchup. If he (Thomas) would have not gotten Williams out, we were going to go to Tristan English on (Kason) Howell, but we never got to that point. We just felt like Connor was the guy, particularly with a left-handed hitter in the box.”

LHP Connor Thomas

On what was working:

“I just let my defense work. I had everything working tonight. It just didn’t work out.

On what pitching coach Jason Howell said during mound visit in ninth:

“Just to be myself. He calmed down and told me just to go after Steven and give him my best shot and we were fine. And to trust my stuff.”

1B Tristan English

On Georgia Tech’s ability to bounce back from a tough loss:

“We’re a confident ballclub. We know we can play baseball with anyone. We thought we had the game tonight. Credit to Auburn for grinding it out in that last inning, but we know how to bounce back. We’ve been doing it all year. I expect nothing but a good, hard-fought ballgame tomorrow.”