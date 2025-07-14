Jones, Stanford Taken by Rays on 2nd Day of MLB Draft

THE FLATS – Two Yellow Jackets heard their names called on the second and final day of the 2025 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Brady Jones (Decatur, Ga. / Decatur HS (Georgia State)) was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 12th round with pick No. 357 followed by Riley Stanford (Gainesville, Ga. / Burford HS), also drafted by the Rays in the 16th round with pick No. 477. With today’s selections, a total of 229 Yellow Jackets have been selected over program history, including a remarkable 166 drafted after playing under former head coach Danny Hall. This makes a total of three Jackets drafted in 2025, after Kyle Lodise was picked by the White Sox in the third round of day one.

Brady Jones | RHP | Round 12 | Pick 357 | Tampa Bay Rays Jones joined the Yellow Jackets for his draft eligible season in 2025 after playing the first two seasons of his college career at Georgia State. Jones collected third-team all-ACC honors after transitioning into a starting role this season, starting 16 games with a 7-3 record and a 4.92 ERA over 67.2 innings. He struck out 73 batters while holding opponents to only 19 extra base hits, the fewest among GT pitchers with over 50 innings pitched. He was named ACC pitcher of the week in the second-to-last week of the regular season after tossing a 7 inning, complete game one-hitter against No. 20 Louisville, coming up one strike shy of a no-hitter. Jones was the first Tech pitcher since 2011 to record a one-hit shutout and the first since at least the turn of the century to do so against a ranked opponent. He finished his lone year on The Flats with an impressive 9.71 K/9 rate, the 15th best in the ACC.