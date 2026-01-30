Jackets Entertain No. 16 North Carolina Saturday

Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to snap a two-game skid and get back to winning ways on Saturday welcoming North Carolina to the Thrillerdome. The Yellow Jackets climbed back from a 15-point deficit at Virginia Tech to cut the score to one possession down the stretch, but could not pull out the victory. Jaeden Mustaf recorded his second double-double in three games and was one of four Jackets in double-figures.

North Carolina comes into the contest winners of the last two games after dropping both contests in California. The Tar Heels are led in conference play by freshman Caleb Wilson who is averaging 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. UNC owns a 2-3 record when competing on the road, picking up its second victory most recently at Virginia by a narrow 85-80 margin.