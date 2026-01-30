Jackets Entertain No. 16 North Carolina Saturday

GEORGIA TECH (11-10, 2-6 ACC) vs. No. 16/18 NORTH CAROLINA (16-4, 4-3 ACC)
- Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Wes Durham, Dennis Scott)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Promotions: presented by Invesco QQQ, ‘Wear White’ – fans are encouraged to wear white to the game and white poms will be available at entry gates; Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and SneakersGates will open at 12:30 p.m. to allow fans to avoid last-minute congestion at gates with cold temps anticipated. It’s a sellout crowd and fans are encouraged to arrive early, wear white and be loud!
Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to snap a two-game skid and get back to winning ways on Saturday welcoming North Carolina to the Thrillerdome. The Yellow Jackets climbed back from a 15-point deficit at Virginia Tech to cut the score to one possession down the stretch, but could not pull out the victory. Jaeden Mustaf recorded his second double-double in three games and was one of four Jackets in double-figures.
North Carolina comes into the contest winners of the last two games after dropping both contests in California. The Tar Heels are led in conference play by freshman Caleb Wilson who is averaging 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. UNC owns a 2-3 record when competing on the road, picking up its second victory most recently at Virginia by a narrow 85-80 margin.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech has taken three of the last seven meetings against North Carolina, including a 74-73 thriller in 2024 in McCamish Pavilion when the Tar Heels came in ranked No. 3. The Yellow Jackets and Tar Heels have split the two meetings during the Damon Stoudamire era with each team taking their respective home wins. UNC currently leads the all-time series, 73-28.
Full Steam Ahead
