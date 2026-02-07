Jackets Drop Tilt at Stanford, 95-72

STANFORD, Calif. – Akai Fleming led Georgia Tech with 19 points and was one of three Yellow Jackets in double-figures, but it was not enough as Tech dropped a 95-72 decision at Stanford on Saturday in Maples Pavilion.
Fleming and Jaeden Mustaf combined for 16 points in the first half as the Yellow Jackets and Cardinal worked through seven lead changes in the opening 20 minutes. Tech shot 55.2 percent (16-29) in the first half and saw offensive production from seven different Jackets despite Stanford opening a double-digit lead off a triple from Ebuka Okorie. A 9-0 Tech run late in the half cut the score to 38-36. Stanford led 43-39 at halftime.
The Jackets came within five points, 56-51, following an 8-0 spurt early in the second half fueled by buckets from Fleming and Cole Kirouac, but the Cardinal answered back and opened a permanent double-figure lead. Stanford shot 63.0 percent in the second half to win the final 20 minutes, 52-33, while Tech was held to a 35.3 percent shooting effort.
Fleming, who has scored 19 points in the last two games, led Georgia Tech for the second-straight outing and fifth time this season. He was joined in double-figures by Baye Ndongo (14) and Mustaf (13). Lamar Washington led the Jackets with eight rebounds.
Stanford shot 54.1 percent (33-61) from the field and 44.4 percent (12-27) from three-point range. The Cardinal were led by Okorie with 40 points.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 11 welcoming Wake Forest to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 9 p.m. on the ACC Network.
Eric Chatfield, Jr. came off the bench to add eight points and three assists (Grayson Rosen photo).
Postgame Notes
- Georgia Tech dipped to 11-13 overall and 2-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with the loss.
- Georgia Tech has had at least two players score in double-figures in every game this season and finished with three tonight – Akai Fleming (19), Baye Ndongo (14) and Jaeden Mustaf (13).
- Stanford shot 54.1 percent from the field for the highest field goal percentage by an opponent this season. Stanford’s 10 blocked shots also marked a season-high by an opponent.
- Freshman Akai Fleming posted his 12th game in double-figures with 19 points. He was one point shy of matching his career-high.
- Fleming has scored 10-plus points in three of his last five games.
- Junior Baye Ndongo recorded his fourth-straight game in double-figures, adding 14 points to the scoreboard. He now owns 15 games this season with 10-plus points and 61 in his career.
- Jaeden Mustaf rounded out Tech’s trio in double-figures with 13 points. He has scored in double figures in six of Tech’s 11 conference games.
- Lamar Washington led the Jackets on the glass with eight rebounds. He added six points, two assists and a steal.
- Eric Chatfield, Jr. came off the bench for 16:34 minutes of playing time, seeing his first game action against an ACC opponent. Chatfield led the Jackets with three assists, matching his season-high for the third time, while scoring a season-high eight points.
Davi Remagen played valuable minutes off the bench (Grayson Rosen photo).
Multimedia
Press Conference
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.