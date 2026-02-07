Jackets Drop Tilt at Stanford, 95-72

STANFORD, Calif. – Akai Fleming led Georgia Tech with 19 points and was one of three Yellow Jackets in double-figures, but it was not enough as Tech dropped a 95-72 decision at Stanford on Saturday in Maples Pavilion.

Fleming and Jaeden Mustaf combined for 16 points in the first half as the Yellow Jackets and Cardinal worked through seven lead changes in the opening 20 minutes. Tech shot 55.2 percent (16-29) in the first half and saw offensive production from seven different Jackets despite Stanford opening a double-digit lead off a triple from Ebuka Okorie. A 9-0 Tech run late in the half cut the score to 38-36. Stanford led 43-39 at halftime.

The Jackets came within five points, 56-51, following an 8-0 spurt early in the second half fueled by buckets from Fleming and Cole Kirouac, but the Cardinal answered back and opened a permanent double-figure lead. Stanford shot 63.0 percent in the second half to win the final 20 minutes, 52-33, while Tech was held to a 35.3 percent shooting effort.

Fleming, who has scored 19 points in the last two games, led Georgia Tech for the second-straight outing and fifth time this season. He was joined in double-figures by Baye Ndongo (14) and Mustaf (13). Lamar Washington led the Jackets with eight rebounds.

Stanford shot 54.1 percent (33-61) from the field and 44.4 percent (12-27) from three-point range. The Cardinal were led by Okorie with 40 points.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 11 welcoming Wake Forest to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 9 p.m. on the ACC Network.