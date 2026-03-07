Jackets Battle, but Fall at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Jaeden Mustaf and Kowacie Reeves Jr. each pitched in 20-plus point performances and Georgia Tech led for over 23 minutes, but could not pull out the victory at Clemson on Saturday afternoon, falling 79-76 in the regular season finale. Mustaf led all scorers with a career-high 28 points.

In the first half, Clemson took a six-point lead early before the Yellow Jackets gained control the remainder of the half. Trailing 13-8 with 14:44 on the clock, Chas Kelley III sparked a 12-0 run over the next 4:46 minutes of playing time to put Tech in front, 20-14. Five unanswered points from Mustaf midway through would give the Jackets their largest lead of the half, 27-18, as the Jackets shot an efficient 50 percent (14-28) from the field and hit five three-pointers, paced by two from Akai Fleming.

Clemson would take its first lead of the game since early in the first half using an 8-0 run in the second. But despite gaining a two-possession advantage, Clemson’s lead was short-lived as the teams worked through seven lead changes and four tied scores in the final 20 minutes. As time continued to wind down, Reeves would tie the game at 64 on a dunk with 5:06 to play. It would remain a one possession lead for the Tigers over the next four minutes in a back-and-forth battle. On a driving layup with 4.6 seconds left, Mustaf setup a 77-76 tally, but Clemson closed it out with a pair of free throws as Tech’s final attempt as time expired was off the mark.

Mustaf led three Jackets in double-figures with his 28 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including an 11-for-12 free throw line showing (both career-highs). Reeves added 13 points in the second half to finish with 20 for his eighth 20-point game this season. Fleming was just short of matching his career-high, contributing 18 points. Baye Ndongo led Tech on the glass with 10 rebounds.

Four Tigers hit double-figures paced by Nick Davidson and Efrem Johnson each with 15 points.

Tech shot 50.0 percent for the game, while Clemson finished with a 44.6 percent effort after shooting just 35.5 percent in the first half.