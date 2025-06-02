J Batt Heads to Michigan State After Record-Setting Tenure

J Batt, Georgia Tech’s vice president and director of Athletics since October 2022, has accepted the position of vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Michigan State University. His departure marks the close of a transformative chapter in Georgia Tech Athletics, marked by bold leadership, record-breaking milestones, and competitive momentum.

“J has made a remarkable impact in a short time,” said Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera. “His vision and leadership elevated our athletics program — on the field, in the classroom, and across the national landscape. From fundraising and facilities to academic and competitive success, his legacy will be felt for years to come.”

During Batt’s tenure, Georgia Tech made significant strides. He led the hiring of Brent Key as head football coach, Damon Stoudamire as head men’s basketball coach, and Karen Blair as head women’s basketball coach — each bringing fresh energy and long-term promise to their programs.

In 2023, Batt launched Full Steam Ahead, a $500 million initiative to modernize facilities, enhance the student-athlete experience, and strengthen Georgia Tech’s competitive edge. The campaign has already attracted more than $300 million in pledges. In fiscal year 2024, Athletics raised a record $78.2 million, surpassing the previous single-year high by 43%.

He also played a key role in securing a multidecade partnership with Hyundai Motor Company — one of the largest in Institute history — bringing new revenue streams and cross-campus collaboration in sustainability and innovation.

Academically, student-athletes achieved record success under Batt’s leadership, including a 94% graduation success rate and an all-time high GPA of 3.30 in Spring 2025.

On the field, Georgia Tech Athletics saw strong postseason performance: 14 of 17 varsity teams advanced in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Football earned consecutive bowl berths for the first time in a decade, and fans celebrated consecutive NCAA semifinal appearances in golf, a Sweet 16 berth in volleyball, and several exciting wins by both men’s and women’s basketball over nationally ranked opponents.

“We made a clear commitment to athletics, and that commitment remains stronger than ever,” Cabrera added. “We will continue competing at the highest level and seize the momentum in place to recruit the very best to lead Georgia Tech into its next chapter.”

A national search for Georgia Tech’s next director of Athletics will begin shortly. Additional details about the transition plan will be shared in the coming days.