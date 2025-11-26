Inside The Chart: So Fresh and So Clean

Jordan van den Berg must laugh at the irony.

As a defensive lineman, he can’t imagine a game where his No. 99 jersey isn’t stained with grass and sweat.

Now he’s in the business of keeping clothes spotless.

Such is life these days for van den Berg, Georgia Tech’s all-ACC defensive tackle and, as of last month, the proud new owner of Always Fresh Laundromat on Campbellton Road SW in Atlanta.

“It’s definitely surreal,” the redshirt senior said.

It’s not all conspicuous consumption in this new era of revenue sharing and name, image and likeness. Some Georgia Tech players have used their earnings to feed an entrepreneurial streak.

And in the case of the 6-foot-3, 310-pound van den Berg, “small business owner” may be the only time anyone has ever called him small.

“I enjoy it. I don’t really feel like it’s a chore. When I’m there, I’m having fun,” he said.

He couldn’t have imagined doing it while still in college, but business ownership had long been an ambition for the Lilburn, Ga., native, who moved with his family from Johannesburg, South Africa, to the United States at age 10. NIL didn’t yet exist when van den Berg enrolled as a walk-on defensive end at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in the spring of 2021. When he began collecting some modest NIL funds as a sophomore at Penn State, he immediately thought about how to make that money grow.

“I don’t want to spend all my money now,” van den Berg recalled thinking. “I want to be able to help set up my future and my future family. I was just saving it because I didn’t know what opportunity was going to present itself.”

An opportunity finally arrived in July. A business partner of his father’s already owned a laundromat and was looking into buying Always Fresh, in the Adams Park neighborhood on Atlanta’s west side.

Knowing Jordan’s interest in investing, he thought Always Fresh could be a good fit for him.

van den Berg and his father did their due diligence, studying how his business partner operated his laundromat. He also went on YouTube to watch investing tutorials – though he earned a telecommunications degree from Penn State and is pursuing his master’s in management at Tech, van den Berg notes he hadn’t taken any economics classes in college. He had to research how to analyze investments, how to value a company based on its annual income and other subjects previously foreign to him.

“I just wanted to look at the numbers and see what the ROI was and see how many years it would take for me to make back my (money),” van den Berg said.

“I watched a lot of YouTube, spoke to a lot of people and, ultimately, that gave me the confidence.”

His vetting process also, naturally, included an official visit. van den Berg first went to Always Fresh, a 17-minute drive from the Georgia Tech campus, during a break in the Jackets’ preseason camp.

“I was going in and kind of just being a customer and seeing how it operated, seeing what I think could be improved,” he said. He also wanted to get a sense of the neighborhood and whether it had room for growth.

“I was really impressed. I ultimately chose this one because of how nice the people were. It’s definitely a family feel,” he noted.

The sale was finalized in late October, adding one more statistic to van den Berg’s already impressive 2025 season.

The official total: 39 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and one laundromat.