Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech at Louisville

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets The fascination began on a vacation but fully took off during a punishment. While walking around New Orleans on a family trip as a kid, Chas Kelley III and his family encountered a street magician who mesmerized them with card tricks. A few weeks later, Kelley said he got in trouble and his parents confiscated his phone. Television wasn’t off limits, though, so Kelley passed the time by indulging his curiosity and streaming YouTube tutorials of card tricks. They’ve since become a not-so-hidden talent of the Houston, Tex., native, who has already impressed some of his Georgia Tech teammates with them. He’s particularly fond of a trick that involves inviting someone to take a cell phone picture of a blank screen, then picking a card and inserting it into the deck. A few sleights of hand later, Kelley has transported the card into the mark’s hand – and to his greater astonishment, unlocks his phone to find a picture of the exact same card. Chas Kelley III is skilled at playing with cards. Can he be equally skilled at playing against Cards – and turn in a performance that will produce a similarly stunned reaction? Enjoy the top notes from my chart as Georgia Tech gears up to face the No. 21 Louisville Cardinals (19-7, 8-5 ACC) at the KFC Yum! Center (2:15 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network).

Chas Kelley III has a unique talent that surprises his teammates. (photo by Danny Karnik) Hand down, man down? Yes. Hand up, shot up? That too. Few teams shoot three-pointers with more ruthless abandon than Louisville, which comes in ranked fourth nationally in makes per game. Louisville – 3-pointers

3pt. Rate (3pt. A/FGA) 52.9% #4 NCAA

3pt. FGM/g 11.7 #4 NCAA

3pt. FGA/g 32.7 #5 NCAA The Cardinals slash, spread and spray in a way that can pull teams into a constant state of skittishness. That may not seem ideal for a Georgia Tech team that has been deluged by three-pointers lately, but the Jackets will need to have disciplined closeouts, locate shooters in transition, and attack long misses. Among the Cardinals’ top threats: Freshman Mikel Brown Jr. (18.6 ppg), Louisville’s explosive, lottery-bound point guard, comes in on a Level 5 heater, scoring 29 or more points in three straight games. He’s also made 18 of 29 three-pointers during that span.

6-4 Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell (18.4 ppg), a preseason 1st Team All-ACC pick, is a wily, well-built lefty who leads the ACC in made three-pointers per game (3.4) and moves around screens with pace.

in made three-pointers per game (3.4) and moves around screens with pace. Senior Isaac McKneely (10.9 ppg), an old nemesis from Virginia, sank a career-high 7 threes against the Jackets in the 2025 ACC Tournament. The Cardinals stay faithful to a “threes or layups” philosophy on offense. Missed three-pointers can also lead to long, off-script rebounds, and Georgia Tech will need to handle those better against Louisville’s fast-paced, five-out system. Of Virginia’s 23 missed three-pointers on Wednesday, the Cavaliers grabbed an offensive rebound on 15 of them (1 was a dead ball rebound). Long defensive rebounds can also help trigger the Jackets’ transition and early offense. Though overshadowed by the final score, Jaeden Mustaf tied his career high with 18 points against Virginia, a feat made more impressive by the fact the Cavaliers ranked 15th nationally in field goal percentage defense. Before entering the 1990 NBA Draft, his dad Jerrod was reportedly contemplating a transfer from the University of Maryland. According to the Baltimore Sun, two of the schools he considered were Virginia and Georgia Tech.