Ndongo's Historic Day Lifts Tech to Rout Over NC State

THE FLATS – Baye Ndongo recorded only the second 29-point, 17-rebound game in Georgia Tech history to lead the Yellow Jackets to a convincing 87-62 win over NC State on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

Ndongo joined former Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year Moses Wright as the only Tech players to ever tally as many as 29 points and 17 rebounds in a game. However, Wright needed four overtimes to score 31 points and pull down 19 boards against Georgia State on Nov. 25, 2020.

Sparked by Ndongo’s 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone, Georgia Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) closed the opening half on a 20-7 run and led 41-30 at the break. NC State never got closer than 10 points in the second half, as the Yellow Jackets cruised to their sixth win in eight games and marched closer to securing a first-round bye in the upcoming Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Ndongo’s whopping 29 points and 17 rebounds were good for seventh double-double in the last eight games and 11th double-double of the season overall. The sophomore’s 29 points were a career high and his 17 rebounds were just two shy of his career best of 19, which he pulled down as a freshman against Penn State. He recorded double-digit rebounds for the 13th time this season and posted the fourth 20-point, 10-rebound game of his career.

Duncan Powell (23 points), Lance Terry (15) and Jaeden Mustaf (13) rounded out four Yellow Jackets in double-figures. Powell’s second-straight 20-point game was his fifth of the season and he also grabbed 10 rebounds, good for his third double-double as a Yellow Jacket.

Despite four double-digit scorers, Georgia Tech’s offensive catalyst was point guard Naithan George, who dished out a career-high 12 assists.

George’s deftness directing Tech’s offense also contributed to the Yellow Jackets committing just six turnovers and outscoring the Wolfpack by a 21-2 margin on points off miscues. The Jackets also had 14 offensive rebounds, which led to a 23-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Ben Middlebrooks and Dontrez Styles led NC State (11-18, 4-14 ACC) with 13 points apiece.

With just two ACC games left to play, the Jackets stand in eighth place in the conference standings, a game ahead of ninth-place Virginia Tech and two games ahead of Florida State, Pitt and Virginia, who are tied for 10th in the league standings. The top nine teams in the league will receive a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament, which begins on March 11 in Charlotte, N.C.

Georgia Tech closes out the home portion of the regular-season schedule on Tuesday when it hosts Miami (Fla.) at McCamish Pavilion. Senior Night tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.