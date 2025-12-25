Inside The Chart: Closing Shot

Closing Shot: After an emotional 2024 season, tight end Brett Seither will aim for an unforgettable end to his Georgia Tech career in front of family and friends at the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando

Inside The Chart | By Andy Demetra (The Voice of the Yellow Jackets)

The pictures are packed up now, ready to head home to Clearwater, Fla., the day after the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Soon after he’ll move to Knoxville, Tenn., to start training for the NFL Draft.

For the moment, Brett Seither won’t see the images that became a mainstay at his apartment in Atlanta. For the past two years, they were side-by-side reminders of glory and grief, of what he caught, what he lost and what he’ll always have. A tangle of emotions, all knotted and twisted together, but all ultimately leading to gratitude.

Assistant coach Nathan Brock gave a folded picture frame to his tight ends as a Christmas gift two years ago, each one containing photos specific to that player. On one side is Seither, Georgia Tech’s seventh-year senior tight end, hauling in the first of his two touchdown catches in the Yellow Jackets’ 46-42 upset over No. 17 North Carolina at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The other side originally featured a picture of Tech Tower, but Seither replaced it with a picture of him and his mom, Beth, standing on the field after the North Carolina game, smiling amid the frenzy of a field storming.

“Everything you go through kind of makes you stronger. I’m thankful for it. It’s also tough, but it’s life, and you grow from it, and it’s part of it,” Seither said.

Georgia Tech gave him some of his greatest moments. Georgia Tech helped him through some of his toughest times. And perhaps it’s fitting that Seither will get rewarded by playing his final game against No. 12 BYU at Camping World Stadium in Orlando (3:30 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network), an hour-and-a-half from where his family relocated before his junior year of high school.

“You’d think after four years of college that you know everything and you’re ready to go attack the world, and you get here and you realize three years later [that] I didn’t know everything,” Seither said, reflecting on his career after Georgia Tech’s first practice in Orlando.

“I’ve come a long way. This university has given me a great opportunity to get another degree. I’m super proud of that, thankful for that. It’s given me a lot of lifelong friends here,” he added.

He appreciates that Tech fans have embraced him too, even though he acknowledges he came from “the other school.” Seither only caught four passes across four seasons (one redshirt) at Georgia and didn’t record any statistics in 2022. He caught a touchdown on his first catch as a Yellow Jacket, on a third-and-goal in the 2023 season opener against Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder became a favorite red-zone target of quarterback Haynes King, with four of his first five catches in ’23 going for touchdowns. He became the first Yellow Jacket tight end with multiple touchdowns in a season since J.P. Foschi in 2003, and he helped Tech roll to its first bowl win since 2016.