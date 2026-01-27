Hokies Escape Jackets, 71-65

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Georgia Tech used a 17-4 run over five minutes to climb back within two points, but the Yellow Jackets could not pull out the road victory, falling at Virginia Tech, 71-65, Tuesday night in Cassell Coliseum. Baye Ndongo joined the 1,000-career points club in the outing and was one of four Yellow Jackets to finish in double figures.

Georgia Tech trailed by 15 with just over four minutes to play before staging a late rally and keeping the Hokies at bay. Virginia Tech hit its final field goal of the night at the 9:29 mark of the second half as the Yellow Jackets pressured the Hokies and cut the score to one possession over the final minutes. The Jackets went 6-of-6 from the field to put together a 13-1 run over 3:51 minutes, setting up a 66-63 score with 29.6 seconds on the clock. Lamar Washington would cut the score to 67-65 with a layup with 19.2 ticks on the clock, but it would be the Jackets’ final bucket of the game as the Hokies closed out the game at the free throw line for the final 71-65 score.

Virginia Tech was held to a 33.8 percent (22-65) effort from the field and shot just 27.6 percent (8-29) in the game from three-point range. The Yellow Jackets converted 43.9 percent (25-57) of its field goal attempts, but hit only 3-of-17 three-pointers. Jaeden Mustaf led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. He was joined in double-figures by Washington (12), Ndongo (14) and Kam Craft (11).

Hot shooting right out of the gate by Craft opened a 9-0 Georgia Tech lead off a trio of three-pointers before Virginia Tech was able to get on the scoreboard. The Jackets would use an 8-0 spurt midway through the half, highlighted by Ndongo crossing 1,000-career points, to gain a 24-20 edge, but VT would regain the advantage and lead by as many as eight points with a 36-30 halftime lead. The teams worked through three lead changes and three tied scores with Craft leading all scorers at halftime with 11 points.

The Yellow Jackets return to action on Saturday, Jan. 31, hosting No. 16 North Carolina in McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.

