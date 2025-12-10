Open search form
Helluva Podcast with AD Ryan Alpert

VIDEO: Helluva Podcast with AD Ryan Alpert (Dec. 2025)

AUDIO

POP-TARTS BOWL TICKETS

Georgia Tech ticket requests for the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl versus No. 12 BYU (Saturday, Dec. 27 in Orlando) are now open. Tech fans are urged to purchase their Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets from Tech athletics in order to guarantee being seated in blocks with other Georgia Tech fans and to officially document the number of Yellow Jacket fans in attendance, which is a leading factor in future postseason selections.

For additional information, visit ramblinwreck.com/bowl.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven of their home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado and Tennessee.

To renew season tickets for 2026, click HERE.

To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

