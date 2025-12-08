Requests Now Open for Georgia Tech Pop-Tarts Bowl Tickets

THE FLATS – Requests are now being taken for Georgia Tech’s official allotment of the tickets for the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. The No. 22-ranked Yellow Jackets will square off with No. 12 BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Georgia Tech fans are urged to purchase their Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets from Tech athletics in order to guarantee being seated in blocks with other Georgia Tech fans and to officially document the number of Yellow Jacket fans in attendance, which is a leading factor in future postseason selections.

To request tickets from Georgia Tech’s official allotment, click HERE. Requests must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 15 at 8 a.m. Requests will be fulfilled, seats assigned and credit cards charged at that time. Requests will be fulfilled and seats assigned based on Alexander-Tharpe Fund priority points.

2025 Georgia Tech football season ticket members that have previously submitted a bowl tickets application that included the Pop-Tarts Bowl DO NOT have to submit another request. Information will be sent soon to those whose bowl application included the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

An allotment of tickets has been reserved for Georgia Tech students. Tech students can purchase up to four Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. To purchase student tickets, click HERE.

For more information, visit ramblinwreck.com/bowl.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

Georgia Tech football season ticket renewals are underway for 2026. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven of their home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado and Tennessee.

To renew season tickets for 2026, click HERE.

To place a deposit to become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

