GTGOLF – Schniederjans, Ogletree Qualify for U.S. Amateur

Incoming freshman Andy Mao (Johns Creek, Ga.) also was in the field at Crabapple but fell short, tying for 11 th place at even-par 140. Ben Carr, a sophomore at Georgia Southern, took medalist honors at 9-under-par 131.

The trip to Pinehurst will represent the third U.S. Amateur appearance for each of the three. Norton and Ogletree each made it in 2017 and 2018. Schniederjans did not qualify last summer but did so in 2016 and 2017.

The trio helped Georgia Tech win six tournaments in 2018-19, including the program’s 18 th all-time Atlantic Coast Conference championship, and reach the NCAA Championship for the 28 th time since 1985. In the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Norton is ranked No. 87, Schniederjans No. 114 and Ogletree No. 117.

They join rising junior Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.) in the field for the 119 th U.S. Amateur, which will be conducted Aug. 12-18 at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C. Norton is exempt into the field by virtue of his qualifying for the U.S. Open in June.

Schniederjans, a senior from Powder Springs, Ga., tied for second place in the 36-hole qualifier with rounds of 65-67 for an 8-under-par total of 132, while Ogletree, a senior from Little Rock, Miss., finished alone in fourth place after rounds of 68-65 for a 7-under-par score of 133. A field of 132 players competed for five qualifying spots at Crabapple Tuesday and Wednesday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golfers Andy Ogletree and Luke Schniederjans have qualified for next month’s United States Amateur Championship, each having grabbed one of the five spots available at the Capital City Club-Crabapple Course in Woodstock, Ga.

JACKETS IN AMATEUR GOLF LAST WEEK

All five of Georgia Tech’s starters from the spring – Noah Norton, Andy Ogletree, Luke Schniederjans, Tyler Strafaci and Connor Howe – as well as redshirt freshman Ben Smith and redshirt freshman Bartley Forrester, competed last weekend in the 20th annual Players Amateur at Berkeley Hall Golf Club in Bluffton, S.C.

Strafaci (Davie, Fla.), Tech’s highest ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at No. 95, paced the Yellow Jackets with a fifth-place finish and a 16-under-par score of 272. Norton, a junior from Chico, Calif., the runner-up at the North & South Amateur (details below), tied for eighth place at 14-under-par 274. Schniederjans, a senior from Powder Springs, Ga., who tied for sixth at the Northeast Amateur and 19th at the Dogwood Invitational, tied for 13th at 12-under-par 276, while Ogletree, who won the Monroe Invitational in June, tied for 17th place at 11-under-par 277.

Meanwhile, Incoming freshman Andy Mao (Johns Creek, Ga.), the reigning class 6A high school golf champion, tied for 10th place in the Georgia Amateur Championship at Ansley Golf Club-Settindown Creek in Roswell, Ga., finishing 72 holes at 291 (+3) after opening with a 66. Alumnus Kris Mikkelsen, a 2002 All-American at Tech, also competed and finished 67th.

NORTON ADVANCES TO FINALS OF NORTH & SOUTH AMATEUR

Georgia Tech’s top four golfers from 2018-19 all competed in the North & South amateur the weekend prior to July 4, with junior Noah Norton advancing all the way to the championship match before falling to Cooper Dossey of Texas, 5&4.

Norton and Andy Ogletree each advanced to match play, finishing tied for 18th and 11, respectively. Ogletree won his first match against Jack Rhea but lost to Rocky Castillo in the round of 16. Norton won three tight matches to reach the semifinals, where he routed Tennessee’s Hunter Wolcott, 5&3.

Said Norton, who is exempt into the U.S. Amateur: “I played really solid until that last 18, and I’ve got a lot of positive things to take away from the week. It’s hard to find a better venue than Pinehurst No. 2. The (U.S.) Amateur’s here and that’s a big reason I came. And I got in as many rounds as possible.”

