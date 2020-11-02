GTGOLF Notebook: Fall Amateur Update

Georgia Tech 2020 amateur results

THE FLATS – As the fall amateur season winds down, the most recent two U.S. Amateur champions from Georgia Tech posted strong performances in recent events, with Andy Ogletree tying for second place at the Golf Club of Georgia Amateur Invitational and Tyler Strafaci tying for 12th at the Azalea Invitational.

Ogletree (Little Rock, Ark.) fired rounds of 67-68-66 for a 54-hole total of 201 (-15) at the Golf Club of Georgia, which hosted a 78-player field on its Creekside Course. Senior Will Dickson (Providence, R.I.) turned in a tie for 10th place with a strong finish, closing with an 8-under-par 64 for an 11-under-par total of 205. Junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) tied for 34th place at 210 (-6), while sophomore Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.), who tied for 42nd at 212 (-4), and sophomore Luka Karaulic (Dacula, Ga.), T48 at 213 (-3), also finished under par.

Strafaci contended for a fourth 2020 title last weekend at one of the traditional major amateur events, tying for 12th place at the Azalea Invitational in Charleston, S.C. The Davie, Fla., senior was tied for second place after 54 holes, but fell back after a closing 76 and finished at 2-under-par 282. Howe finished strong with a 69 and tied for 39th at 290 (+8), while Forrester missed the 54-hole cut.

Several of the Yellow Jackets are entered in this weekend’s independent amateur event being played at the Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

GCAA amateur events are being conducted over two days (Saturday-Sunday or Monday–Tuesday) with 54 holes of competition, using either a shotgun start format or double-tee start format. Both male and female golfers are competing in one tournament using two sets of tees. Tournaments are recognized by the World Amateur Golf Ranking, with points awarded accordingly based on the individual participants’ finish against other players of their gender. Events have a minimum of 60 and a maximum of 84 players, and additional dates and venues may be added. The schedule has included events in Mississippi and Kentucky as well as Pinehurst and Raleigh in North Carolina.

