GTGOLF - Ben Smith Captures Michigan Amateur

THE FLATS – Redshirt sophomore Ben Smith came up with the second amateur title for a Georgia Tech golfer this summer, sweeping through eight rounds of golf to capture the title at the 108th Michigan Amateur Championship last weekend at famed Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Smith reached match play for the second straight year. This time, he won the 36-hole stroke-play portion of the event by four shots, posting scores of 68-65 for a 7-under-par total of 133. None of Smith’s matches reached the 18th hole, and the Novi, Mich., native never trailed past the seventh hole.

In the championship match, Smith led nearly the entire match. He birdied three of the first five holes and led 3-up after six holes, and again after 12 before Patrick Sullivan, a University of Michigan rising sophomore, won three straight holes to pull even at 15. But Smith parred 16 and 17 while Sullivan bogeyed both holes to close out the match at 17.

“I made a couple of mistakes to let him back in and he made good pars” Smith told the media following the final. “I was still confident though with the way my game has been all week. I knew I just needed to make a few good swings, stay mellow, let him make some mistakes and I would still be able to pull it out.

“I look at it as a great stepping-stone for the future. If you can win the Michigan Amateur then you can go on to bigger things.”

It was the second amateur title for a Georgia Tech golfer this summer, following Andy Ogletree’s victory at the Monroe Invitational.