Tech-Tennessee to Play Home-and-Home Series

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech and Tennessee will renew their football rivalry with a home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027, the schools announced on Wednesday. Georgia Tech will host Tennessee on Sept. 12, 2026 in Atlanta and travel to face the Vols in Knoxville on Sept. 11, 2027.

“As we continue to invest in and elevate Georgia Tech football, securing elite-level competition is a critical component,” Georgia Tech vice president/director of athletics J Batt said. “We’re thrilled to renew our rivalry with Tennessee and look forward to the matchups in Atlanta and Knoxville. I’m confident that our passionate Tech fans will embrace this series!”

Separated by just 200 miles, Georgia Tech and Tennessee have played 44 times, but just once since 1987. In their only matchup since ’87, the Vols edged the Yellow Jackets in a 42-41, double-overtime thriller at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 4, 2017.

Tech and UT were both members of the Southeastern Conference from its founding in 1933 until the Yellow Jackets’ departure from the SEC following the 1963 season. However, the Jackets and Vols continued to play almost annually through 1987 (with the exception of 1974, ’75 and ’78). Tennessee leads the all-time series, 25-17-2.

“Many thanks to J Batt and [executive deputy athletics director] Jon Palumbo, as well as [athletics director] Danny White and [head coach] Josh Heupel at Tennessee, for setting up this great home-and-home series,” Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said. “One of the hallmarks of Georgia Tech football throughout the years is that we have always played one of the nation’s best schedules, and the addition of this series is a testament to that. Coach Heupel has done an outstanding job at Tennessee and throughout his career. They have a terrific team year-in and year-out, and we’re looking forward to competing with them.”

