Tech Named Preseason No. 1 by ACC Coaches

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has been named 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball preseason favorites by the league’s 16 head coaches, the ACC offices announced today. The Yellow Jackets, coming off a 2025 ACC Regular Season Championship, sit atop the preseason conference poll for the first time since 2004, headed into the highly anticipated 2026 season.

2026 ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

1 – Georgia Tech, 237 points (7 first-place votes)

2- North Carolina, 236 (6)

3 – Florida State, 221 (1)

4 – Louisville, 196

5 – Clemson, 185 (2)

6 – NC State, 169

7 – Virginia, 165

8 – Miami, 159

9 – Wake Forest, 145

10 – Stanford, 99

11 – Virginia Tech, 89

12 – Notre Dame, 87

13 – Duke, 67

14 – Pitt, 45

15 – California, 41

16 – Boston College, 35

This announcement was expected after the Yellow Jackets were the highest ranked team in the conference across three different national preseason top-25 polls: No. 2 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (Baseball America) and No. 5 (D1 Baseball). The No. 2 preseason ranking is the fourth highest in program history and the highest since 2003, 2001 and 1994 when the Jackets were preseason No. 1. Tech earned its highest preseason ranking from Baseball America since 2006 and the No. 5 ranking from D1 Baseball was the best Tech has received since the publication began doing preseason rankings in 2014.

Georgia Tech enters the 2026 season with the most preseason All-Americans in the nation according to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-American list. The Jackets received four All-American nods, including being the only program in the nation with multiple players listed on the 1st Team: CF Drew Burress (1st Team), C Vahn Lackey (1st Team), 2B Jarren Advincula (2nd Team) and UTL Alex Hernandez (3rd Team).

2026 will be the first season for new Head Coach James Ramsey who has been serving as an assistant coach for the past seven seasons. Since Ramsey took over coaching the offense in 2019, Georgia Tech leads the ACC in batting average (.308), OPS (.918), OBP (.408), hits (3,961), doubles (796) and SAC Flies (208) and is second in runs (2,937), triples (84), home runs (547), RBI (2,709) and slugging (.510) with more to come in 2026.

First pitch for the highly anticipated 2026 season is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. when the Yellow Jackets host Bowling Green for a three-game series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

