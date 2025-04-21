GT Baseball Announces Danny Hall Weekend May 9-11

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball will honor legendary head coach Danny Hall in the final home weekend of the regular season, against Louisville, May 9-11 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The weekend will feature recognitions of Coach Hall and his numerous accomplishments over 32 seasons at the helm, culminating in a pregame celebration on May 11 prior to the 12:00 p.m. first pitch. With the final weekend dedicated to Coach Hall, Senior Day has been moved to Sunday, May 4th in the series finale with Western Carolina.

Hall arrived at Georgia Tech in 1994 and is in his 32nd season as head coach of the Yellow Jackets. He has guided Tech to seven Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championships, five ACC Tournament titles, 24 NCAA Tournament berths and three College World Series in his first 31 seasons at the helm of the Yellow Jackets. His 1,224 wins at Tech are a school record and he has been named ACC Coach of the Year four times (1997, 2000, 2005 and 2019) and was the Sporting News National Coach of the Year in 1997. Since his arrival on The Flats, a staggering 146 Yellow Jackets have been selected in the Major League Draft a total of 163 times.

In recognition of his astounding accomplishments, Hall was inducted to the ABCA Hall of Fame in 2023 and named an honorary alumnus of Georgia Tech in 2024.

Prior to his arrival at Tech in 1994, Hall was the head coach at Kent State for six seasons (1988-93), where he led the Golden Flashes to four seasons with at least 30 wins, two 40-win campaigns and a pair of Mid-American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths. He was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 1992 and ’93.

He has compiled a gaudy 1,440-785-1 record as a head coach (.647), including a 1,232-668-1 mark at Georgia Tech (.648).

He began his illustrious coaching career with two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Miami (Ohio) (1978-79) and eight seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan (1980-87).

