Georgia Tech’s King Places 10th in Heisman Voting

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) has placed 10th in voting for the 2025 Heisman Trophy, becoming only the seventh player in Tech history to finish in the top 10 in Heisman balloting. The Heisman Trophy Trust announced the fifth through 10th spots in the 2025 Heisman voting on Thursday evening.

King is the first Yellow Jacket to finish in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy balloting since College Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson also placed 10th in 2006, and is only the third Yellow Jacket to finish in the top 10 in the last 47 years.

GEORGIA TECH IN THE TOP 10 IN HEISMAN TROPHY VOTING

Year Player Place 1942 HB Clint Castleberry 3rd 1943 HB Eddie Prokop 5th 1962 QB Billy Lothridge 8th 1963 QB Billy Lothridge 2nd 1978 RB Eddie Lee Ivery 8th 1999 QB Joe Hamilton 2nd 2006 WR Calvin Johnson 10th 2025 QB Haynes King 10th

King has put together one of the most historic individual seasons in college football history in 2025. He’s accounted for 3,619 yards of offense (2,697 passing, 922 rushing) and 27 touchdowns (12 passing, 15 rushing) in just 11 games, while helping lead the Georgia Tech (9-3, 6-2) to only the 16th nine-win regular season in its 133-year football history. He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, becoming only the fourth Yellow Jacket to ever earn those honors (Hamilton – 1999, Johnson – 2006 and RB Jonathan Dwyer – 2008).

King is the only power-conference player in the nation this season, and just the fifth since 1956, to average at least 240 passing yards and 80 rushing yards per game, according to sports-reference.com. Of the previous four power-conference players to accomplish the feat, three won the Heisman Trophy (LSU’s Jayden Daniels – 2023, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson – 2016 and Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel – 2012), while the fourth, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in 2019, finished second in Heisman voting (Jackson also averaged 240 passing/80 rushing yards in 2017, when he was third in Heisman balloting).

King also ranks among the nation’s leaders this season in total offense (329.0 ypg – third), rushing by a QB (83.8 ypg – fifth and tops among power-conference players), scoring by a QB (8.2 ppg – third and tops among power-conference players) and rushing touchdowns, regardless of position (15 – tied for seventh). He leads the ACC in each of those categories, and was named ACC Quarterback of the Week five times in 11 games.

King will play the final game of his legendary Georgia Tech career on Saturday, Dec. 27 when the No. 22-ranked Yellow Jackets face No. 12 BYU in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

POP-TARTS BOWL TICKETS

Georgia Tech ticket requests for the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl versus No. 12 BYU (Saturday, Dec. 27 in Orlando) are now open. Tech fans are urged to purchase their Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets from Tech athletics in order to guarantee being seated in blocks with other Georgia Tech fans and to officially document the number of Yellow Jacket fans in attendance, which is a leading factor in future postseason selections.

For additional information, visit ramblinwreck.com/bowl.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven of their home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado and Tennessee.

To renew season tickets for 2026, click HERE.

To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.