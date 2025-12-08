Georgia Tech’s Brock Selected for AFCA 35 Under 35

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech tight ends coach Nathan Brock has been selected to participate in the 2026 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, the AFCA announced on Monday.

Brock is in his fifth season at Georgia Tech and his second as the Yellow Jackets’ tight ends coach. Under his tutelage this season, Tech’s tight ends have combined to catch 34 passes for 537 yards and three touchdowns while continuing to make a huge impact in the running game, helping pave the way for the Jackets’ 19th-ranked rushing offense (203.0 ypg).

In his first full-time season at the helm of the Jackets’ tight ends, Brock was critical in the development of Yale transfer Jackson Hawes into one of college football’s top tight ends. Hawes went on to be selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2024, Brock spent three seasons as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech. He worked primarily with the Yellow Jackets’ offensive linemen in 2021 and 2022, and coached tight ends in 2023. He served as offensive line coach for the final eight games of the 2022 season, following Brent Key’s promotion to interim head coach.

Brock came to Tech from Ohio State, where he was an offensive lineman for the Buckeyes from 2016-20. He graduated from OSU in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in communications analysis and practices.

The AFCA 35 Under 35 is a prestigious program designed to identify and develop premier future leaders in the football coaching profession. The honorees are invited to attend a one-day Coaches Leadership Institute that features a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression and family balance.

Members of the AFCA 35 Under 35 receive a stipend to assist with expenses incurred while attending the AFCA Convention, are published in the bi-monthly AFCA Magazine and AFCA Insider weekly email and are featured on the AFCA website.

Brock and the No. 22-ranked Yellow Jackets (9-3) will face No. 12 BYU (11-2) in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27 in Orlando.

